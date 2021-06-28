Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome their first child together

Ewan McGregor has welcomed his fifth child after his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead gave birth to a baby boy.

By Katharine Hay
Monday, 28th June 2021, 7:15 am
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:10 pm
The Trainspotting star’s eldest daughter, Clara, revealed the news on her Instagram account on the 27 June.

"Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift," wrote Clara, 25, alongside two pictures of her holding her newborn brother.

It is understood Winstead, 36, had not been photographed publicly with a baby bump and the couple had managed to keep the pregnancy a secret.

McGregor’s daughter Esther, 19, also shared a post on social media, revealing the baby’s name as Laurie.

Her message read: "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend!" she captioned three pictures. "Welcome to the family little Laurie."

The new arrival is the first for Winstead while the Star Wars legend shares four daughters with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis: Clara, Esther, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10.

