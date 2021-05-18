The campest show in the universe is back, and we’ve never needed it more.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 promises all the bonkers fun we missed in 2020 – when the competition was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It will be big, it will be out there. There will be glorious costumes and bizarre dance routines, tactical voting, teasing comments from Graham Norton, and the UK will probably come last again.

The Eurovision Song Contest is back

Oh how we’ve missed you.

When is Eurovision on and how can I watch it?

This year is the 65th Eurovision song contest and it is being broadcast live from Rotterdam after The Netherlands’ victory in 2019 with the song Arcade by Duncan Lawrence.

You can watch the semifinals on May 18 from 8pm on BBC Four. This will decide which countries make it to the glittering final.

However, the UK – along with France, Germany and Spain – gets to skip this stage as one of the biggest financial contributors to the European Broadcasting Union.

But the Eurovision event which most people will be tuning in to is the grand finale, which airs this Saturday night from 8pm.

It can be watched live on BBC One and is being hosted once again by the almighty Graham Norton.

Who is representing the UK?

The act representing the UK this year is James Newman with his song Embers.

He is the elder brother of the pop star John Newman and says he is “excited and honoured” to take part in Eurovision.

The song is upbeat and – dare we say it – actually pretty cool for a UK Eurovision entry.

James had originally been chosen to perform at the 2020 competition but, when that didn’t take place, he had to write a new song for this year’s show.

Following the initial announcement, he was billed as the UK’s great hope after years of Eurovision Song Contest disappointment.

The songwriter is known for penning Brit award winning Waiting All Night, performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre, and also wrote Ed Sheeran track Lay It All On Me and Calvin Harris’ Blame.

What are the odds on who will win the Eurovision Song Contest 2021?

Well, as promising as our act looks this year, the odds are 300/1 that the UK will perform a miracle and win Eurovision on Saturday.

The bookies are currently predicting Italy will snatch the Eurovision crown, with Roman rockers Måneskin and their jaunty song Zitti E Buoni (Shut Up and Be Quiet).

Måneskin are thought to have a 24 per cent chance of winning, with odds of 9/4 on Bet365.

Next up is France with their singer Barbara Pravi and her track Voilà, at 3/1. And third most likely winner is currently Malta’s act Destiny with Je Me Casse at 5/1.

But that can all change!

Will you be tuning in for the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend?

