David Tennant underwent a chilling transformation for his television role as notorious Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

David Tennant, 50, took home the International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor for his portrayal of serial killer Dennis Nielsen in the three-part ITV drama Des.

Des premiered in September 2020 and follows the 1983 arrest of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, after the discovery of human remains causing the blockage of a drain near his home.

The drama is the ninth in a sequence of ITV mini-series featuring notorious British murder cases of the past two centuries.

Accepting the award over a zoom link from Scotland where he is currently filming the second series of Good Omens, David Tennant said: “I was already annoyed not to be in New York tonight now I’m furious.

"I’m so sorry I’m not there. I’m in a lonely hotel room in Scotland where I’m filming at the moment but thank you for having me.

"Thank you to the International Emmys for this. This is amazing."

Mr Tennant commented that the show which nabbed him the award was created ‘very slowly and sensitively’ over many years.

As well as thanking his wife Georgia, Bathgate-born Tennant paid thanks to Des director Lewis Arnold and writer Luke Neal who he named as the ‘midwives’ of the show.

Tennant is also known for his roles as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who (2005–2010) as well as Alec Hardy in the ITV crime drama series Broadchurch (2013–2017).

