At the recent Grammy Awards an 18th person was admitted into the EGOT hall of fame – as Viola Davis achieved the feat of winning all four of the USA’s major entertainment awards.

Davis won the Grammy for ‘Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording’ for her autoboigraphy ‘Finding Me’, adding it to the Oscar she won for ‘Fences’, Emmy for ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ and two Tony Awards for performances in ‘King Hedley II’ and the stage production of ‘Fences’.

She joins a select club of those to have completed the clean sweep that includes some of the best known names in the film, theatre and music industries, along with a few lesser known names.

Only 18 people have ever been able to call themselves EGOTS, a figure that rises to 23 if you include honourary awards (Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte and Quincy Jones all completed one leg with a non-competitive award).

Here are all 18, and what they won.

1 . Richard Rodgers - Composer Oscars: 1945 Best Song – "It Might as Well Be Spring" from State Fair. Emmys: 1962 Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed – Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years. Grammys: 1960 Best Show Album (Original Cast) – The Sound of Music; 1962 Best Original Cast Show Album – No Strings. Tonys: 1950 Best Musical – South Pacific; 1950 Producers, Musical – South Pacific; 1950 Best Score – South Pacific; 1952 Best Musical – The King and I; 1960 Best Musical – The Sound of Music; 1962 Best Composer – No Strings. Photo: Evening Standard

2 . Helen Hayes - actress Oscars: 1932 Best Actress in a Leading Role – The Sin of Madelon Claudet; 1970 Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Airport. Emmys: 1953 Best Actress – Schlitz Playhouse of Stars for the episode "Not a Chance". Grammys: 1977 Best Spoken Word Recording – Great American Documents Tonys: 1947 Best Actress in a Play – Happy Birthday; 1958 Distinguished Dramatic Actress – Time Remembered. Photo: Fox Photos

3 . Rita Moreno - actress Oscars: 1961 Best Actress in a Supporting Role – West Side Story. Emmys: 1977 Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music – The Muppet Show; 1978 Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series – The Rockford Files. Grammys: 1972 Best Recording for Children – The Electric Company. Tonys: 1975 Best Featured Actress in a Play – The Ritz. Photo: Monica Schipper

4 . John Gielgud - actor Oscars: 1981 Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Arthur. Emmys: 1991 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special – Summer's Lease. Grammys: 1979 Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording – Ages of Man. Tonys: 1948 Outstanding Foreign Company – The Importance of Being Earnest; 1961 Best Director of a Drama – Big Fish, Little Fish. Photo: Rogers