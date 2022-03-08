May Bank Holiday 2022: When is the May Bank Holiday 2022, and is there a 2nd May Bank Holiday?

There’s nothing like a bank holiday to put you in a good mood – and May bank holidays are when we can finally start hoping for good weather to come along as well.

Although it’s still a few months away, if you want to plan anything to do over the May bank holiday weekend, you should probably start booking now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a popular time for weekends away or short city breaks, so make sure you don’t leave it too late to plan.

This year there is just one May Bank Holiday. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Here’s when the May bank holiday is this year – and why we will only get the early May bank holiday this year.

When is the May Bank Holiday 2022?

In 2022, the May Bank Holiday will fall on Monday May 2nd.

This means we will get a three-day weekend, running from Saturday April 30th until Monday May 2nd.

This bank holiday is believed to have its origins as part of a Roman festival to celebrate the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere.

More recently, the bank holiday, also known as May Day in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, has been a day to campaign for and celebrate workers’ rights.

Is there a 2nd May Bank Holiday 2022?

Usually, we get both an early and a late May bank holiday.

However, this year as part of the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the second May bank holiday will be moved to Thursday 2nd June.

When is the June Bank Holiday 2022?

This means that we will get a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2nd to Sunday June 5th.

Friday June 5th is an additional bank holiday created specifically to celebrate the Jubilee.