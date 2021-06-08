England great Wayne Rooney will lace up his boots for Soccer Aid 2021.

Rooney, who holds the record for the most goals scored in a Three Lions shirt, will step out of retirement for this year's annual charity football match.

The 35-year-old scored 53 goals for his country in 120 international appearances - the most England caps won by an outfield player behind goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

Soccer Aid has raised more than £47 million for charity since it began in 2006. (Pic: PA)

And the current Derby County manager is looking forward to pulling on the England shirt again after managing the team in last year's fundraiser for children's charity Unicef.

Rooney said: "Managing the England team last year was great but being around the players made me want to lace up the boots again – now I’ve got that chance, one last time."

When is Soccer Aid 2021?

In 2021, the annual Soccer Aid charity match will take place on Saturday 4 September - three weeks after the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Unicef UK ambassador Robbie Williams co-founded the annual charity football match, which last year raised a record-breaking £9.3m during the Covid pandemic.

It is reported that money raised this year could go towards delivering two billion Covid vaccines to frontline healthcare and social workers and teachers around the world.

Alex Scott will co-host the evening's entertainment alongside Dermot O'Leary on ITV. (Pic: PA)

Where is Soccer Aid 2021 taking place?

There will be a change of venue for this year's charity football match.

Soccer Aid 2021 will take place across the city from Old Trafford at the Etihad Stadium - home to the 2020/21 Premier League champions Manchester City.

What are the teams at Soccer Aid 2021?

The match will see an England side made up from a mix of former players and public figures take on football stars in a Rest of the World XI.

The World XI will be managed by Harry Redknapp, whose son Jamie is also likely to play a part in the charity match, with the England manager yet to be named.

Who is in the Soccer Aid 2021 lineup?

Alongside Rooney, former internationals David James, Ashley Cole, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Fara Williams, Kelly Smith and Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos will feature.

Neville said: “Just when I thought my days of being booed by City fans had passed. I’m hoping my hamstrings hold out for more than five minutes, to be honest.”

Singers James Arthur, Tom Grennan and Olly Murs will be among the celebrity faces taking part, alongside Paddy McGuinness, Ore Oduba, Kem Cetinay, Liv Cooke, Roman Kemp and Chunkz.

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt will be back for a third appearance at the event, Maya Jama returns as a pundit and Micah Richards joins England's coaching setup.

Richards added: “Usain Bolt running at Gary Neville? Rooney out of retirement? Me making my coaching debut. What more do you want? This is going to be so good.”

How can I get tickets to Soccer Aid 2021?

Tickets for Soccer Aid 2021 are currently on sale with prices ranging upwards of £21 for adults and £10.50 for children under the age of 16.

The match has always been a well-attended event pre-Covid with organisers hoping to see crowds back in stadiums under the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

The match will be broadcast live on ITV where Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott will host.

Football Focus presenter Scott said: “I’m so excited for this! I’ve wanted to be involved in Soccer Aid for Unicef for many years, so I am delighted to be part of it now as pitch-side reporter.

“For years I’ve watched the games and it’s something that I know loads of people look forward to. It’ll be great to be back in a stadium with fans again – and all for such a great cause.