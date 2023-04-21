Ramadan marks a four-week period of fasting and serves as the first celebration on the Islamic calendar, here’s what we know about the holy month in 2023.

The Evening Standard reports that "Eid al-Fitr is a three day festival which is expected to start on April 21 or April 22."

Ramadan is the Islamic calendar’s ninth month and one of its holiest times as it marks a four-week period of fasting for Muslims worldwide. In 2020, PEW researchers estimated that there were around 1.9 billion followers of Islam so Ramadan is indeed very special for many people.

When does Ramadan end 2023?

Ramadan lasts between 29 - 30 days and it always ends with the arrival of Eid al-Fitr which literally translates to ‘festival of breaking the fast’. Islamic Relief reports that Eid al-Fitr should fall on Friday, April 21, and end on the evening of April 22.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan marks the month when the Quran (the ancient religious text of Islam) was said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad by God. The Muslim Hands Organisation defines the event as “a month of fasting and abstaining from things considered to be impure for the mind and body.”

This is why Muslims are required to spend the full month abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours as it is a means of honouring their faith while their hunger allows them to empathise with others’ suffering.

Fasting, however, is only one of five pillars in Islam which every follower of the faith must fulfil, the pillars include a Declaration of Faith (Shahada), Prayers (Salah), Charity (Zakat), Fasting (Sawm) and Pilgrimage (Hajj).

Many Muslims around the world will be familiar with the phrase 'Ramadan Mubarak' which translates to 'blessed Ramadan'.

How can you wish someone a Happy Ramadan?

Two frequently used greetings for someone observing Ramadan are ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’. Ramadan Mubarak is thought to be the most well-known phrase to people outside of Islam, it directly translates to ‘blessed Ramadan’ and serves as a generic greeting.

Ramadan Kareem translates to ‘have a generous Ramadan’, in response you may hear the phrase ‘Allah Akram’ which means ‘God is more generous’.

How long do Muslims fast for?

During Ramadan, followers of the faith are expected to put more effort into honouring the teachings of Islam by refraining from violence, anger, lust or greed.

Muslims fast during sunlight hours so as the days get longer this means longer times in which they must refrain from eating. Many followers of the faith will eat a large meal before sunrise which is known as ‘suhoor’ which translates to ‘pre-dawn meal’. During Ramadan the meal eaten after sunset is referred to as ‘iftar’, but the times of these events depend on where you live in the world so be sure to check your local timezone in advance.