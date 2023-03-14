Ken Bruce has left the BBC for Greatest Hits Radio and he’s taking his legendary PopMaster game with him.

Scottish veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce leaving BBC Wogan House in London, after his last day presenting his BBC Radio 2 show, which he has hosted for 31 years.

After presenting on BBC Radio 2 for a whopping 31 years, Scottish host Ken Bruce has moved on. On January 17 via Twitter, Radio 2 said: “We have some news… After 31 years of presenting the 9.30am-midday weekday show Ken Bruce has decided to leave. We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC.”

The 72-year-old has been replaced by 48-year-old Vernon Kay who became emotional speaking on the issue, acknowledging he had “big shoes” to fill. Here’s everything you need to know about when Ken Bruce starts on Greatest Hits, why he left the BBC, and how to tune into his new show.

When does Ken Bruce start on Greatest Hits?

Ken Bruce’s last show on Radio 2 will fell on Friday, March 3. Exactly one month later on Monday, April 3, he will present for the first time on Greatest Hits from 10am to 1pm. The Greatest Hits website says the station can be found on FM and DAB on radio, on the Freeview channel 716 or Sky 0151 or via the free app available for iPhone or Android.

Speaking on the job, Bruce promised that he, his ‘musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s’ will be coming along as well as his PopMaster quiz.

Why did Ken Bruce leave BBC?

The Independent reports that Bruce’s decision to move on came shortly after Steve Wright was ‘nudged’ out his Radio 2 afternoon slot along with other famous characters like Simon Mayo, Graham Norton and Paul O’Grady moving on recently.

Ken Bruce joined the BBC in 1977 but after 45 years with them said it was “time for a change”

Initially, Bruce said: “I would stress that this is entirely my decision. “I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2.”

However, he later wrote on his Twitter on February 24: “I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

Who is replacing Ken Bruce?

Vernon Kay will take over Radio 2’s mid-morning show in May as Gary Davies covers the show temporarily. Kay has previously hosted shows on Radio x and Radio 1 and is the current host of Radio 2’s Dance Sounds of the ‘90s.

Speaking on the opportunity, Kay said: "I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world while in the company of the Radio 2 listeners, who I feel I've got to know over the last 18 months."

Speaking on the opportunity, Kay said: “I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world while in the company of the Radio 2 listeners, who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months.”

