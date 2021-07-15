The trio during filming in Scotland for the Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour. Picture: SWNS

The upcoming chapter, which is titled The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown, features Jeremy Clarkson James May and Richard Hammond back behind the wheel and racing each other across a body of water in Scotland on a makeshift jetty.

The short clip gives a brief shot of Clarkson, Hammond and May diving across a perilous bridge in their true clumsy fashion.

“I’ve had a brilliant idea,” Clarkson says over his walkie-talkie before driving onto the bridge, after which we hear Hammond yell, “Clarkson!” Does he fall in? Probably. Only time will tell.

Teasing a spoiler ahead of the show’s release, the official Grand Tour Twitter account revealed Hammond "goes for an impromptu swim”.

The trailer begins with a shot of the Forth Bridge, as well as cityscapes, footage of idyllic countryside and Highland cows.

The Amazon Prime Video special was filmed during the covid-19 pandemic, with Hammond previously revealing on Good Morning Britain that the Scottish episode would arrive “later on this year”.

Production began back in October last year, with Clarkson, May and Hammond forming a social bubble to allow filming to happen.

The trio have starred in three full series of the motoring show, while the ongoing fourth season has consisted of three feature-length episodes including The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen and The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt.

Grand Tour presents: Lochdown will arrive on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

