The fictional prison, dubbed HMP Long Marsh, was built in the west end of Glasgow’s Kelvinhall for the new STV studios drama Screw commissioned by Channel 4.

The timelapse video shows builders and decorators carrying out extensive work to create the ambitious and detailed three-storey set where the new six-part drama was shot.

Screw, by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve) follows the uncensored, shocking and darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain and was initially aired on Channel 4 on Thursday night.

The drama stars actor Nina Sosanya, who has starred in His Dark Materials and Killing Eve) as well as Jamie-Lee O’Donnell known for her role in Derry GirlsScrew airs on Channel 4 and All 4 in January 2022.

Rob Williams, writer and creator said: “SCREW is a real passion for me; I’ve wanted to write about prisons ever since teaching in that environment in a former life. I’ve maintained close links since then and the idea has grown.

"After the experience of working with Sarah Brown and her team at STV Studios on The Victim, I wouldn’t want to pursue a project that means so much to me with anybody else.

"I feel very lucky to be working with Channel 4 on the show and I can’t wait to introduce the world of SCREW to as wide an audience as possible.”

The series continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday night.

