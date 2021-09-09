People heading to TRNSMT in Glasgow this weekend have been told to ‘think before they act’ by a Police Scotland Superintendent (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Police Scotland’s Superintendent Emma Croft has issued new warnings to gig-goers set to embrace the atmosphere at the highly-anticipated festival at Glasgow Green.

Superintendent Croft, who is the silver commander of the event, said ‘Operation TRNSMT’ will aim to support organisers DF Concerts during the three-day festival.

In an interview with Glasgow Times, Superintendent Croft told festival goers to “think before you act” at the festival which will be on 11am to 11pm from Friday to Sunday.

She said: “Really, really take the opportunity to enjoy this. We are so pleased it’s back and it’s been put together in a very safe and assured way.

“Please do not ruin it for yourself or others – take it for what it is. Enjoy it.”

After the festival was postponed for two years due to coronavirus restrictions, up to 50,000 festival attendees are now expected at TRNSMT each day.

Covid measures at the event include making it compulsory for those attending to take a lateral flow test within 48 hours of arrival.

Big names such as Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, West Lothian’s The Snuts, The Courteeners and electronic duo The Chemical Brothers will take to the main stage over the weekend.

Other popular artists and bands such as Joy Crookes, Twin Atlantic, Snow Patrol, Blossoms and AJ Tracey will also be playing.

The level of police presence will vary between 40 to 50 uniformed and plain-clothed officers over the festival period with officers stationed inside the concert and out in the community.

Croft said: “We’re really pleased that it’s back in town and we’ve been working very closely with the event organiser, as you can imagine, after the last 18 months that we’ve been off events.

“To us, it’s very much about that supporting act. We’re very much there to provide that visible presence to the event, to the staff at the event and more importantly to the customers at the event.

“But we’ve got a duty to do as well.”

Specialist officers will supervise the event, including Police Scotland’s mounted unit and dog unit.

An events room in Govan Police Station will also be used to oversee the entire policing operation for TRNSMT.

Superintendent Croft added: “This event is very much to be enjoyed for what it is – for its music and everyone getting the opportunity to gather together.

“It’s the first time in Scotland that we’ve run such an event in the last two years. Drugs in any quantity can be extremely dangerous, we know that.

“My advice would be absolutely do not decide to take drugs in with you. We have an enhanced search that would prevent you from coming in, in the first place.

“Think about your time here and how much you could ruin it.”

The superintendent is also urging goers to not use flares, saying: “They are an unknown, in terms of the damage that they can do, and we’ve widely seen that with injuries that can be caused to yourself and others.

“I don’t think the artists would appreciate it and certainly we don’t know the damage that they can do – so please don’t.”

