Festival-goers have been arriving for the final day of music acts, including headliners The 1975, with Becky Hill, Jamie Webster and The Kooks performing earlier in the day.

Among those attending TRNSMT, 18-year-old Lewis Prentice, from Ayr, said seeing rock band Kasabian, who played the main stage on Saturday evening before headliner Sam Fender, had “made his life.”

He added: “I’m looking most forward to Jamie Webster and The Kooks (on Sunday).

“Kasabian were absolutely amazing, they were mental. That made my life.”

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Ellie Galloway, from Maybole in Ayrshire, revealed her own unique reaction to seeing rapper Aitch on the main stage on Saturday.

She said: “I did a back flip in the mosh pit at Aitch.”

The teenagers led bemused passengers on a train between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central in a sing-a-long to classic Oasis tracks including Don’t Look Back In Anger and Half The World Away as the warmed up for their third day at the festival.

On Saturday festival-goers had to contend with heavy mud as Glasgow Green turned into swamp, but there will be a little respite for music-lovers on Sunday, with sunny intervals forecast before rain returns in the late afternoon and early evening.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said organisers were “keeping a close eye on the weather” as he praised the reaction to the weekend line-up.

He said: “The bar was set high across the site and it’s always amazing to witness fans discovering new music from the likes of Swim School and Heidi Curtis.

“We were keeping a close eye on the weather but any showers were overshadowed by an action-packed day of live music.”

1 . GLASGOW ARTIST JOSEPH PERFORMS ON THE MAIN STAGE PIC LISA FERGUSON 07/07/2023 Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

2 . THE FIRST MUSIC REVELLERS RUSH IN TO DAY ONE OF TRNSMT FESTIVAL THE FIRST MUSIC REVELLERS RUSH IN TO DAY ONE OF TRNSMT FESTIVAL. TRNSMT FESTIVAL IS A THREE DAY FESTIVAL HELD AT GLASGOW GREEN, GLASGOW. Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

3 . GLASGOW ARTIST JOSEPH PERFORMS ON THE MAIN STAGE PIC LISA FERGUSON 07/07/2023 Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

4 . GLASGOW ARTIST JOSEPH PERFORMS ON THE MAIN STAGE PIC LISA FERGUSON 07/07/2023 Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales