Tilda Swinton: 'Invaluable' Edinburgh Filmhouse should not be sold to highest bidder

Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton has thrown her weight behind eleventh-hour efforts to save Edinburgh’s boarded-up Filmhouse cinema and spoken out over the prospect of it being sold off “to the highest bidder.”

Actress Tilda Swinton. Picture: Marc Piasecki

She has intervened over the fate of the Lothian Road landmark, which is rumoured to be on the verge of being snapped up by a hospitality business, claiming it has been paid for by the public and is not a “privately-owned commodity.”

The Scottish stage and screen star has hailed the art house cinema as “an invaluable cultural resource” for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she said the ongoing efforts to save the Filmhouse were an opportunity for people to make it clear that “culture matters in Scotland.”Swinton, who was born into a Scottish military family, lives in Nairn in the Highlands.

Actress Tilda Swinton. Picture: Frazer Harrison

Swinton joined the Royal Shakespeare Company after graduating from Cambridge University and appeared on stage at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh early in her career. She came to prominence after being cast in several Derek Jarman movies.

Her best-known films include Michael Clayton, which won her an Oscar, The Deep End, Constantine, Vanilla Sky, Adaptation, We Need To Talk About Kevin and Young Adam.

Swinton has been a long-time patron of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which was based at the Filmhouse until last October when arts charity Centre for the Moving Image - which ran both institutions - suddenly went into administration.

The Filmhouse was put on the open market by administrators FRP Advisory in November. Hopes of a buy-out appeared to be dashed after two bids which would have seen the cinema reopen were rejected by the administrators.

Their plans to sell the building to the highest bidder hit a stumbling block in January when councillors refused to transfer its licence. It emerged earlier this month that one of Edinburgh’s biggest hospitality businesses had pulled the plug on a bid.

However the administrators are believed to be in talks with another pub operator over the sale of the building, despite an Edinburgh businessman coming forward with his own rescue plan for the cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swinton said: “The Edinburgh Filmhouse belongs to Edinburgh.

“It is not a privately-owned commodity to be sold - without the bounds of unequivocal transparency - to a private buyer.

”The Filmhouse is largely paid for and owned by the public and it is the due diligence of politicians and impassioned citizens alike to protest its unaccountable sale by administrators - who are, incidentally, set to benefit financially by such a transaction - to the highest bidder.

"This is an invaluable cultural resource for a city that deserves the Filmhouse it already owns to be in the hands of legitimate cineastes who will nurture its future and the legacy of cultural cinema in Edinburgh and beyond."This is an opportunity for all of us to join together to put a flag on the field: culture matters in Scotland. Let’s make it so.”

Film-maker Mark Cousins, a long-time collaborator with Swinton, was among those to speak at a Save the Filmhouse demonstration outside the building at the weekend.