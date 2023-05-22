We asked our Scotsman readers for their favourite buskers, pub singers and other local artists and what’s clear is that Scotland is passionate about music, especially Andy Chung’s.

There are some songs that every Scot knows (“Da Da Da, Dun Diddle Un Diddle Un Diddle Uh Da Da”, need we say more?) However, there are many talented artists scattered around Scotland that are lesser-known to the wider music-loving community.

For tourists visiting our capital, being greeted by the bagpipers’ moving Scottish melodies is one of the Edinburgh attractions that makes the trip so memorable. For local Scots who are well-acquainted with bagpipes, cities famous for their music scenes like Glasgow may be of greater interest as the talent pool is even more diverse meaning there’s something for everyone.

Either way, enjoying music while you’re out and about (and not just on Spotify) is a fun novelty that has the power to uplift us. So, when we asked our Scotsman readers for their favourite ‘little-known musicians’ of Scotland, we were delighted to receive a treasure trove of responses; some more abundant than others, looking at you Andy.

Here are 18 of those responses for the “best buskers” in Scotland. Disclaimer: many artists who busk are not limited to street performance alone, be sure to check out any names you’re interested in and see what else they’ve been up to.

1 . Andy Chung Of the many local artists mentioned in our ‘favourite musicians’ poll, none appeared as much as Andy Chung who our readers called talented, charming and overall iconic. The Edinburgh-based Scottish Folk singer songwriter was born in Kirkcaldy to a Hongkongese family who settled there in the early sixties. Photo: YouTube Screenshot via Connal T Photo Sales

2 . Ben Monteith Another big mention on our poll, Ben Monteith is well-loved in the Glasgow buskers’ scene. Ben introduces himself on his Twitter as “a singer songwriter who busks in Glasgow” that ‘plays gigs’ and ‘loves him some music’. Complimented for his powerful singing voice, his songs have been called “honest and heartfelt”. Photo: YouTube Screenshot via Buskers of Glasgow Photo Sales

3 . The Spinning Blowfish The Spinning Blowfish have called themselves a “celtic, experimental, folk, world group” from Edinburgh. The Folk Ceilidh Fusion trio bring a lot of humour to their street performances and were deemed the ‘world’s best busking band’ by RealClearLife. Photo: YouTube Screenshot via Talesinpixels Photo Sales

4 . Clanadonia Clanadonia is a Scottish tribal pipes and drums group that originated in Glasgow. As written on their website: “Our music, our passion, our culture, our history, our people and our ancestral bloodlines are all bonded within our music…” Photo: YouTube Screenshot via genkichris Photo Sales