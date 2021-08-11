The return of Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most important dates in the TV calendar.

The BBC’s glamorous annual dancing competition, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, remains a hit with viewers despite airing back in 2004.

Of course, the show’s celebrity line-up helps to draw in the numbers, with past stars including singer Alesha Dixon, Olympic champion Louis Smith and Edinburgh-born TV presenter JJ Chalmers.

Fans have been waiting with baited breath for the announcement of this year’s contestants - and the wait is finally over with a few celebrity names confirmed.

Here is the full line up so far.

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up?

Sara Davies, Tom Fletcher and AJ Odudu are joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2021 (BBC/BBC/PA Wire)

Tom Fletcher

McFly guitarist and singer Tom was the first to be confirmed for this year’s Strictly.

His bandmate Harry Judd won the show back in 2011, so Tom will have big shoes to fill - not least because his wife Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity last year.

Robert Webb

Rhys Stephenson has joined the Strictly line-up (BBC/PA Wire)

Comedian and Peep Show star Robert Webb was the next big name to be announced.

He said he was “ludicrously excited” to be joining the series, joking that he “can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman”.

AJ Odudu

The TV presenter, who co-presented Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, was the third person revealed to be joining the Strictly stars this year, and she said she was “beyond chuffed” to feature on the hit show.

John Whaite has been confirmed as a celebrity contestant (BBC/PA Wire)

AJ commented: “I'm so glad I can finally tell my mum.

“Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!"

John Whaite

He may be more used to baking cakes than dancing, but Bake Off champion John was the fourth name confirmed for the 2021 dancing showdown.

He’s set to make history on Strictly by being part of the series’ first ever all-male couple.

"To do that and represent the LGBTQ+ community is one thing, but also to see two men or two women dancing together, it is not necessarily about sexuality, it’s about intimacy and respect,” he said.

Robert Webb has also been announced (BBC/PA Wire)

Rhys Stephenson

The fifth name to be announced was Rhys, who will be swapping presenting CBBC in the mornings for Strictly Saturday nights.

Speaking on CBBC's Newsround on Friday (6 August), Rhys said: "I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.”

Sara Davies

Dragon’s Den star Sara was one of the latest celebrities to be announced for this year’s line-up.

The businesswoman earned a place on the Dragon’s Den board of investors after she started her own crafter’s supply company called Crafter’s Companion while studying at university.

“I’m really good [at dancing] when I’ve had a few drinks on a Saturday night,” she told Good Morning Britain hosts.

“In my head I think I’ll be really good but the reality might be quite different.”

Katie McGlynn

Coronation Street star Katie is next to take to the Strictly dancefloor – although she has confessed she’s not much of a dancer.

The award-winning actress, who played Sinead Tinker in the soap, has also featured in Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks.

“It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way,” she said.

Dan Walker

Swapping BBC Breakfast for his dancing shoes, presenter Dan will join the stellar Strictly line-up.

As well as being at the helm of the country’s most popular morning TV show since 2016, sports-mad Dan regularly presents Match of the Day. He also presented BBC Olympic Breakfast during the Tokyo Games 2020.

He said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Tilly Ramsay

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay is putting down her cooking utensils to join the sparkling dance show as the youngest contestant ever.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of famous chef Gordon Ramsay, but she’s a culinary genius in her own right.

She’s got 9.5million followers on TikTok, where she often posts hilarious videos of herself and her dad. Tilly also presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC.

Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Greg Wise

Lighting up the dancefloor will be actor and producer Greg Wise, famous for his roles in The Crown and Sense and Sensibility.

He also wrote box office smash-hit movie Last Christmas with his wife, Emma Thompson.

Speaking about joining the stellar Strictly cast, Greg, whose sister Clare Wise died of cancer, said: “My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

"I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh...”