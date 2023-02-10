After three years of cancellations, scaled-back events and uncertaintly, the Scottish music calendar is back to something approaching normality – with a full slate of events to look forward to.

Music fans enjoying the TRNSMT Festival in 2022 - one of the music festivals set to return this year.

From huge outdoor events to tiny boutique festivals, there’s something for every type of music lover in Scotland in 2023.

To help you choose what tickets to buy we’ve collating a full calender of events – and, if they’ve been announced, the top acts appearing.

The Black Lips are headlining both Edinburgh and Glasgow legs of the Stag and Dagger Festival.

Country to Country, March 10-12, OVO Hydro Glasgow

Headliners: Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Lady A.

Terminal V, April 8-9, Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

Headliners: Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, Ewan Mcvicar, Folamour, Taahliah

Mull Music Festival, April 20-23, Tobermory

Announced acts include: The Laurettes, Rhuvaal, Atlantic Reel, Gunna Sound, Chunks, Parting Glass, The Fold.

Stag & Dagger Edinburgh, April 29, various Edinburgh venues

Headliners: Black Lips, Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage, Lebanon Hangover, Swim School, Scalping

Stag & Dagger Glasgow, April 30, various Glasgow venues

Headliners: Black Lips, Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage, Lebanon Hangover, Swim School, Scalping

Shetland Folk Festival, April 27-30th April, across Shetland

Announced acts include: Foghorn Stringband, Kyla Brox, The Trials of Cato, Valtos and Shane Cook and the Woodchippers.

Girvan Traditional Folk Festival, April 28-30, various venues in GirvanLine up to be confirmed.

Bonfest, April 28-30, Kirriemuir

Headliners: Pure DC, Gun, Sin City.

Tradfest: April 28-May 8, various venues across Edinburgh

Annouced acts include: Rhiannon Giddens, Alastair Savage, Ailie Robertson, Zoë Bestel, Kim Carnie, Heather Cartwright, Fredy Clue.

Cultivate, May 12-13, Innoflate, Aberdeen

Headliners: Charlie Sparks, Franck, Hannah Laing, Matt Guy, Testpress, Tibasko

Skye Live Festival, May 13-14, Portree

Announced acts include: Ali Macfarlane, Talisk, Breabach, The Langan Band, Shooglenifty, TRIP.

March Into Pitlochry Festival, May 19-20, Pitlochry

Line up to be confirmed.

FLY Open Air, May 20-21, Hopetoun House in Edinburgh

Headliners: Ben Helmsley, Chaos in the CBD, Hannah Laing, Interplanetary Criminal, Eliza Rose.

Knockengorroch Festival, May 25-28, Knockengorroch in Kirkcudbrightshire

Headliners: Mungos Hi-Fi, Cut Capers, Marina P, Old Blind Dogs.

Orkney Folk Festival, May 25-28, Orkney and Caithness

Announced acts include: Breabach, Breaking Trad, Paddy Callaghan Trio, Mo Kenney, Katherine Priddy, The Kris Drever Band.

Midstock Music Festival, May 26-27, Dalkeith Country Park

Line up to be confirmed.

Islay Festival, May 26-June 4, venues across Islay

Line up to be confirmed.

The Gathering, May 27, Inverness Northern Meeting Park

Headliners: Tide Lines, Beinn Lee, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Hò-rò, Talisk, Rant

Glasgow Riverside Festival, June 3-4, Riverside Museum, Glasgow

Main stage acts include: Acemoma, Beth, Mall Grab, Sherelle, Charlie Sparks, Farnaz, Paula Temple.

Kirkcudbright Jazz Festival, June 8-11, Kircudbright

Line up to be confirmed.

Arran Folk Festival, June 9-11, Venues across Arran

Announced acts include: Maggie MacInnes and Anna Massie, Ella Munro Trio, George Machray, The Coaltown Daisies, Sarah Markey Trio.

Let’s Rock Scotland, June 24, Dalkeith Country Park

Headliners: Wet Wet Wet, Midge Ure, The Human League, The Beat, The Farm, Hue and Cry.

TRNSMT, June 7-9, Glasgow Green

Headliners: Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975.

Kelburn Garden Party, June 30-July 3, Kelburn Castle

Headliners: Auntie Flo, Coco Bryce, Crazy P, Dr Meaker, K.O.G, My Baby.

Stonehaven Folk Festival, July 7-9, Stonehaven Town Hall

Headliners: Nuala Kennedy, Melrose Quartet, Blazin’ Fiddles.

Newton Stewart & Minnigaff Traditional & Acoustic Music Festival, July 7-9, Newton Stewart

Headliners: Ciarán Ryan Band, Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe, Daniel Quayle.

Tiree Music Festival, July 7-9, Isle of Tiree

Line up to be confirmed.

Cantilena Music Festival, July 9-14, venues across Islay

Line up: Camber music from Cantilena's professional musicians and students of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Hebcelt, July 12-15, Stornoway

Headliners: The Proclaimers, The Langan Band, Siobhan Miller, Fara, Kim Carnie.

Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, July 14–23, Venues across Edinburgh

Announced acts include: The Black Denims & Tennessee Hotshots, The Burnside Burners, Legends of the Blues - From Mississippi to Chicago.

Doune The Rabbit Hole, July 21-23, Cardross Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling

Line up to be confirmed.

Speyfest, July 21-23, The Marquee, Playing Fields, Fochabers, Moray

Headliners: Skerryvore, Manran, Siobhan Miller.

Summer Nights At The Bandstand, July 26-August 12, Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow

Headliners: Siouxie, Squeeze, Del Amitri.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, July 27-29, Belldrum Estate, Beauly

Headliners: Travis, Sigrid, Bastille

ButeFest, July 28-30, Ettrick Bay, Isle of Bute

Line up to be confirmed.

Mugstock Music Festival, August 4-7, Mugdock Country Park, Milngavie

Line up to be confirmed.

Party At The Palace, August 12-13, Linlithgow Palace, Linlithgow

Line up to be confirmed.

Piping Live, August 12-20, venues across Glasgow

Announced acts include: Connor Sinclair, Pipe Idol, Buchanan Street Pipe Bands, Paddy Keenan & Fred Morrison Trio.

Connect 2023, August 25-27, The Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

Line up to be confirmed.

Vibration Festival, September 2-3, Callendar Park, Falkirk

Line up to be confirmed.

Callander Jazz & Blues Festival, September 28-October 1, Callendar Park

Line up to be confirmed.

Bute Manouche Jazz Festival, October 27-29, The 292 Club, RothesayAnnounced acts include: Paul Paterson Trio, Bluebell Swing, Viper Swing, Romacaleo

The Great Western, November 11, Various venues in Glasgow’s West End.