From huge outdoor events to tiny boutique festivals, there’s something for every type of music lover in Scotland in 2023.
To help you choose what tickets to buy we’ve collating a full calender of events – and, if they’ve been announced, the top acts appearing.
If your event is missing and you’d like it listed, just drop us an email here.
Country to Country, March 10-12, OVO Hydro Glasgow
Headliners: Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Lady A.
Terminal V, April 8-9, Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh
Headliners: Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, Ewan Mcvicar, Folamour, Taahliah
Mull Music Festival, April 20-23, Tobermory
Announced acts include: The Laurettes, Rhuvaal, Atlantic Reel, Gunna Sound, Chunks, Parting Glass, The Fold.
Stag & Dagger Edinburgh, April 29, various Edinburgh venues
Headliners: Black Lips, Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage, Lebanon Hangover, Swim School, Scalping
Stag & Dagger Glasgow, April 30, various Glasgow venues
Headliners: Black Lips, Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage, Lebanon Hangover, Swim School, Scalping
Shetland Folk Festival, April 27-30th April, across Shetland
Announced acts include: Foghorn Stringband, Kyla Brox, The Trials of Cato, Valtos and Shane Cook and the Woodchippers.
Girvan Traditional Folk Festival, April 28-30, various venues in GirvanLine up to be confirmed.
Bonfest, April 28-30, Kirriemuir
Headliners: Pure DC, Gun, Sin City.
Tradfest: April 28-May 8, various venues across Edinburgh
Annouced acts include: Rhiannon Giddens, Alastair Savage, Ailie Robertson, Zoë Bestel, Kim Carnie, Heather Cartwright, Fredy Clue.
Cultivate, May 12-13, Innoflate, Aberdeen
Headliners: Charlie Sparks, Franck, Hannah Laing, Matt Guy, Testpress, Tibasko
Skye Live Festival, May 13-14, Portree
Announced acts include: Ali Macfarlane, Talisk, Breabach, The Langan Band, Shooglenifty, TRIP.
March Into Pitlochry Festival, May 19-20, Pitlochry
Line up to be confirmed.
FLY Open Air, May 20-21, Hopetoun House in Edinburgh
Headliners: Ben Helmsley, Chaos in the CBD, Hannah Laing, Interplanetary Criminal, Eliza Rose.
Knockengorroch Festival, May 25-28, Knockengorroch in Kirkcudbrightshire
Headliners: Mungos Hi-Fi, Cut Capers, Marina P, Old Blind Dogs.
Orkney Folk Festival, May 25-28, Orkney and Caithness
Announced acts include: Breabach, Breaking Trad, Paddy Callaghan Trio, Mo Kenney, Katherine Priddy, The Kris Drever Band.
Midstock Music Festival, May 26-27, Dalkeith Country Park
Line up to be confirmed.
Islay Festival, May 26-June 4, venues across Islay
Line up to be confirmed.
The Gathering, May 27, Inverness Northern Meeting Park
Headliners: Tide Lines, Beinn Lee, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Hò-rò, Talisk, Rant
Glasgow Riverside Festival, June 3-4, Riverside Museum, Glasgow
Main stage acts include: Acemoma, Beth, Mall Grab, Sherelle, Charlie Sparks, Farnaz, Paula Temple.
Kirkcudbright Jazz Festival, June 8-11, Kircudbright
Line up to be confirmed.
Arran Folk Festival, June 9-11, Venues across Arran
Announced acts include: Maggie MacInnes and Anna Massie, Ella Munro Trio, George Machray, The Coaltown Daisies, Sarah Markey Trio.
Let’s Rock Scotland, June 24, Dalkeith Country Park
Headliners: Wet Wet Wet, Midge Ure, The Human League, The Beat, The Farm, Hue and Cry.
TRNSMT, June 7-9, Glasgow Green
Headliners: Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975.
Kelburn Garden Party, June 30-July 3, Kelburn Castle
Headliners: Auntie Flo, Coco Bryce, Crazy P, Dr Meaker, K.O.G, My Baby.
Stonehaven Folk Festival, July 7-9, Stonehaven Town Hall
Headliners: Nuala Kennedy, Melrose Quartet, Blazin’ Fiddles.
Newton Stewart & Minnigaff Traditional & Acoustic Music Festival, July 7-9, Newton Stewart
Headliners: Ciarán Ryan Band, Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe, Daniel Quayle.
Tiree Music Festival, July 7-9, Isle of Tiree
Line up to be confirmed.
Cantilena Music Festival, July 9-14, venues across Islay
Line up: Camber music from Cantilena's professional musicians and students of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
Hebcelt, July 12-15, Stornoway
Headliners: The Proclaimers, The Langan Band, Siobhan Miller, Fara, Kim Carnie.
Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, July 14–23, Venues across Edinburgh
Announced acts include: The Black Denims & Tennessee Hotshots, The Burnside Burners, Legends of the Blues - From Mississippi to Chicago.
Doune The Rabbit Hole, July 21-23, Cardross Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling
Line up to be confirmed.
Speyfest, July 21-23, The Marquee, Playing Fields, Fochabers, Moray
Headliners: Skerryvore, Manran, Siobhan Miller.
Summer Nights At The Bandstand, July 26-August 12, Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow
Headliners: Siouxie, Squeeze, Del Amitri.
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, July 27-29, Belldrum Estate, Beauly
Headliners: Travis, Sigrid, Bastille
ButeFest, July 28-30, Ettrick Bay, Isle of Bute
Line up to be confirmed.
Mugstock Music Festival, August 4-7, Mugdock Country Park, Milngavie
Line up to be confirmed.
Party At The Palace, August 12-13, Linlithgow Palace, Linlithgow
Line up to be confirmed.
Piping Live, August 12-20, venues across Glasgow
Announced acts include: Connor Sinclair, Pipe Idol, Buchanan Street Pipe Bands, Paddy Keenan & Fred Morrison Trio.
Connect 2023, August 25-27, The Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh
Line up to be confirmed.
Vibration Festival, September 2-3, Callendar Park, Falkirk
Line up to be confirmed.
Callander Jazz & Blues Festival, September 28-October 1, Callendar Park
Line up to be confirmed.
Bute Manouche Jazz Festival, October 27-29, The 292 Club, RothesayAnnounced acts include: Paul Paterson Trio, Bluebell Swing, Viper Swing, Romacaleo
The Great Western, November 11, Various venues in Glasgow’s West End.
Line up to be confirmed.