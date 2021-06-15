Scottish arts venues promised review of controversial reopening curbs within days

The Festival Theatre in Edinburgh is among the venues planning to reopen over the summer. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Nicola Sturgeon suggested that current curbs affecting theatres and cinemas would be addressed next week in when plans for the easing of “all, or virtually all,” restrictions are set out.

The First Minister admitted the review of restrictions, which was promised in April, had been delayed by concerns over the impact over the new Delta variant of Covid.

She said that the findings of the review would “not be exclusively of interest to the arts and cultural sector, but will be of particular interest.”

Ms Sturgeon has also pledged to look at tackling “perceived anomalies” with the current restrictions, which are much tighter for live events than they are for the operators of bars and restaurants.

And she has raised the prospect of a wider easing of restrictions by the end of July under a revamped route map out of lockdown.

Under the current guidelines, all event organisers must enforce two metre social distancing, compared to one metre distancing in hospitality businesses.

The rules in Scotland are also much tougher than in England, where venues are allowed to operate at half their normal capacities. Theatres and concert venues south of the border had been planning for the lifting of all restrictions on 21 June, however this date was shifted on Monday to 19 July, the earliest date for the easing of the current restrictions in Scotland, where a levels system is in place.

A relaxation of the current restrictions on live events and entertainment in Scotland, which have left most venues around the country unable to reopen, is seen as crucial to ensure the return of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in meaningful form in August.

The Edinburgh International Festival put tickets on sale for more than 90 productions last week, but has already sold more than half its available tickets as it will largely be using outdoor venues to help ensure audiences will be socially distanced.

The First Minister said although it was “unlikely” that any parts of the country would be moved down a level until 19 July – three weeks later than anticipated for the country to move to the lowest level of restrictions – other “minor changes” to the current rules may be possible.

She added: “I’m aware that - as restrictions have eased - perceived anomalies have arisen, and I understand how frustrating that can be, even though there will be a rational explanation for what may appear to be contradictory.

"And so I can assure you that - as part of our ongoing review of the rules, - we will consider whether any changes should be made to address such

issues.

"More fundamentally, though, we will publish two pieces of work next week that look ahead - hopefully not too far ahead - to the restoration of a much greater degree of normality.

"This work will be of interest to everyone - but it will have particular significance for the businesses and sectors, including much of our arts and culture sector, that still face the greatest uncertainty about what the future looks like.

“Firstly, we will publish a paper setting out what we hope life will look like beyond level 0 - as we get to the point where we can lift all, or virtually all, of the remaining restrictions.

“This is important because, while we have had to pause the route map, we do still hope that vaccination will allow us, over the summer, to move beyond level 0 and back to a much greater degree of normality.

"And secondly, related to the first, we will publish the outcome of our review of physical distancing.

"Given the uncertainties of the current situation, we have taken a bit longer to consider this than we originally planned.

"However, I know how important this is for many businesses - in hospitality, certainly, but also for theatres and cinemas and the arts more generally - as they consider how they can operate sustainably over the medium to long term.

“I want to recognise how difficult this has been for arts venues and how difficult it continues to be.

"The review may not be able to answer every question with 100 per cent certainty but it will give more sense of what kind of environment businesses and individuals will be operating in as we hopefully get back to greater normality.”

Culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “The Scottish Government is acutely aware of challenges faced by the culture sector and keen to see changes as quickly as the situation allows.”

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts, who are due to stage a series of open-air concerts in Edinburgh in August and the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow in September, said: “It feels like we have been kicked further into the long grass for a decision later whilst England has just had it’s metaphorical second jab in the arm as far as events are concerned.

"Whilst England have understandably delayed for a month, they still have a date, which seems pretty fixed now, which gives confidence and hope to English businesses and fans - like they also had four months ago - which allows people to plan accordingly .