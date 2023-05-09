The Eurovision song contest is set to return to our screens this week and the UK entry has been announced who (unsurprisingly at this point) isn’t Scottish, but what if they could be?

Eurovision 2023 is just around the corner as the hit song contest is set to take place in Liverpool. The Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra won last year’s competition so it should take place in the victors’ home country but it’s not possible due to conflict with Russia.

That said, every year fans eagerly anticipate the announcement of who will represent their country in the competition, an honour which falls to Mae Muller from London this year. While we congratulate her achievement, we still can’t help but wonder… Which Scottish artist would be up for the job?

It wouldn’t be the first time either as Glasgow-born popstar Lulu famously represented the nation in Eurovision 1969 with her hit song “Boom-bang-a-bang”. That’s why we asked you, our Scotsman readers, who the ‘Ultimate Scottish Eurovision entry would be’ and you offered some - largely nostalgic - fun answers.

So, as voted by all of you, here are 13 Scottish artists that would be perfect for Eurovision.

Chvrches Chvrches is a synth-pop band which was formed in Glasgow back in 2011. The group is made up of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, Martin Doherty and ('unofficially' since 2018) Johnny Scott. The Classic Rock History website, in their list of 'Top 10 Chvrches Songs' lists "The Mother We Share" as their best track - would this be right for Eurovision?

Runrig This Scottish Celtic rock band originated from the Isle of Skye in 1973. The original trio consisted of Rory MacDonald, Calum MacDonald and Blair Douglas before latterly adding Donnie Munro. While not all of the original members are still with us, hit tracks from the group like "Loch Lomond" are still considered timeless, quintessential Scottish music.

Lulu Apparently there's no rule that says a Eurovision entry can't have another run, so why not bring back this legend? Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie or 'Lulu' is a Scottish Pop Singer who had the winning entry for Britain at the song contest in 1969, "Boom-bang-a-bang". It would be an epic comeback performance.

The Proclaimers After recently being excluded from the music list of the King's coronation due to 'anti-royal sentiments' the Leith-born pair would probably enjoy the on-screen comeback. The only question left is which of their popular songs to go for… "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)", "I'm On My Way" or "Sunshine on Leith" - there are too many iconic options.

