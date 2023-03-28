All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
13 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
Scotland has been the birthplace for numerous popular musicians. But who is the best? (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Scotland has been the birthplace for numerous popular musicians. But who is the best? (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Scotland has been the birthplace for numerous popular musicians. But who is the best? (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland's Best Musician Ever: Here are 10 of the best musicians from Scotland - as voted by our readers

These are 10 of the best Scottish musicians to have ever lived, as per Scotsman readers.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:00 BST

Some of the world’s most prominent bands, from the Bay City Rollers to Biffy Clyro to AC/DC to the Eurythmics, have been fronted or formed by proud Scots who have left an imprint on the musical landscape over the decades.

Best Scottish bands 2023: Here are 25 of the best bands or singers from Scotland - ranked by Scotsman readers

It is an age-old debate but deciding on the best Scottish musician of all time is something no family, or group of friends, will be able to agree on – so we threw it out to our readers to pick their favourites.

Richest musicians 2023: 14 Scottish artists with the highest net worth - from Annie Lennox to Lewis Capaldi

We asked you – and you most definitely responded – to cast a vote for the best Scottish musicians of all time. Did your favourite make the list?

Here are the 10 best Scottish actors of all time - according to Scotsman readers

Born in Bridgeton, Glasgow, singer-songwriter Frankie Miller takes our top spot after getting comfortably the most votes from Scotsman readers. He performed with a number of different acts and is best known for Full House - his 1977 album which garnered him an army of fans.

1. Frankie Miller

Born in Bridgeton, Glasgow, singer-songwriter Frankie Miller takes our top spot after getting comfortably the most votes from Scotsman readers. He performed with a number of different acts and is best known for Full House - his 1977 album which garnered him an army of fans. Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Glasgow-born rock and blues musician had a career that spanned three decades, though he was most well known as the frontman of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band. One of the most mentioned names in our list of musicians, he comfortably makes the top two.

2. Alex Harvey

The Glasgow-born rock and blues musician had a career that spanned three decades, though he was most well known as the frontman of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band. One of the most mentioned names in our list of musicians, he comfortably makes the top two. Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bishopbriggs musician Jack Bruce completes our top three. Lead vocalist of the supergroup Cream, Bruce also had a stunning solo career that sees him still revered almost 60 years after he first appeared on the scene.

3. Jack Bruce

Bishopbriggs musician Jack Bruce completes our top three. Lead vocalist of the supergroup Cream, Bruce also had a stunning solo career that sees him still revered almost 60 years after he first appeared on the scene. Photo: Pierre Manevy

Photo Sales
While Mark Knopfler spent much of his younger life in the north of England, the Dire Straits frontman was born in Glasgow in 1949. Still one of the most loved musicians on the plant, he is most well known for hits such as 'Boom, Like That' and 'What It Is'.

4. Mark Knopfler

While Mark Knopfler spent much of his younger life in the north of England, the Dire Straits frontman was born in Glasgow in 1949. Still one of the most loved musicians on the plant, he is most well known for hits such as 'Boom, Like That' and 'What It Is'. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ScotlandScotsmanAnnie Lennox