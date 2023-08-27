All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Scotland meets YouTube: Five Scottish YouTubers you should follow today including Caldamac

If you love Scotland and enjoy YouTube then you’ve you should get watching these braw streamers who bring Scottish charm to the platform.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 28th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
 Comment

Frankly, we all spend a bit too much time on social media. ‘Doom scrolling’ as it is known is very addictive and hours can be lost viewing variants of the same memes or stories on repeat. Instead, take control and invest in enriching and fascinating content all about Scotland (no bias here of course).

For those that love Scottish music, languages, tourist attractions or history, we have selected these YouTube channels that bring out the best of these topics.

Caldamac

@caldamac@caldamac
@caldamac
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If the great outdoors and heritage languages of Scotland interest you, then this is your man. Caldamac’s channel is full of videos that take you on a journey through the Scottish wilderness. Plus, this scholar is a native Gaelic speaker and he has many videos that cover that topic in a fun and educational way.

ShaunTakesAmerica

His content may not transport you to Scotland itself, but it does impart the Scottish perspective. Shaun covers a range of Scottish pop culture and events but is now using his platform to cover his journey across the United States. To learn more about what life is like over the pond for a born-and-raised Scot, check it out.

Scotland History Tours

@ShaunTakesAmerica@ShaunTakesAmerica
@ShaunTakesAmerica

Bruce Fummey brings the best of Scottish culture on his channel. A comedian, scholar, and overall charming gent, we discover some of the most fascinating stories about Scotland from him. Highland Gangsters, Scottish Samurais, the Scotsman who played Satan at cards… Indeed, Bruce’s content is endlessly intriguing and entertaining.

Braemar Media

Based in the Highlands of Braemar, this channel is a simple yet unmissable one if you love traditional Scottish music. For Scots pipes and drums, Highland dancing and more, Braemar Media is a must for authentic coverage of this cultural treasure in Scotland.

Visit Scotland

We recommend Visit Scotland if you want to discover some of the best tourist attractions in the country and uncover more about the history. The channel’s content is well-edited and allows viewers to absorb the most exciting elements of Scotland with ease.

Related topics:ScotlandYouTubeScotsman
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.