The popular North Shields vocalist is doing a host a special smaller sets, including a Scottish date.

Much to the delight of his fans, popular musician Sam Fender has confirmed he will be heading out on tour in support of his latest release Seventeen Going Under.

The hit-maker has rose to stardom over the past couple of years thanks to his critically acclaimed album Hypersonic Missiles, with singles such as Play God and That Sound smashing airwaves across the United Kingdom and beyond.

However, the ban on live music throughout the pandemic left fans of the North Shields star frustrated as he was forced to postpone and cancel numerous tours, owing to the ongoing struggle with coronavirus and the social distancing measures it carried.

Thankfully, with restrictions eased countrywide, the 27-year-old has been able to announce several upcoming shows, including two sold out shows at Glasgow’s world famous Barrowlands later this month.

However, yesterday’s tour announcement means Fender enthusiasts can get closer to the singer than they ever have before, with the Get Your Down singer confirming a tour of small, intimate independent record shows in order to celebrate the release of his follow up to his smash hit debut album.

And Scottish fans are in luck after Dundee’s Fat Sam’s confirmed he would be taking in a sole Scottish date as part of the tour.

Here’s all you need to know and how to get tickets.

When is Sam Fender playing in Scotland?

The hitmaker will be playing Dundee’s Fat Sam’s on Thursday December 16, with the rest of his intimate shows as follows:

1 December 2021 - Kingston - Pryzm (Banquet Records)

5 December 2021 - Bournemouth - The Old Firestation (Vinlo Records)

6 December 2021 - Southampton - Engine Rooms (Vinlo Records)

9 December 2021 - Bristol - Trinity (Rough Trade)

10 December 2021- Leeds - Brudenell Social Club (Crash Records)

15 December 2021 - Sheffield - Foundry (Bear Tree Records)

How can I get tickets to Sam Fender’s Scottish gigs?