Rod Stewart tour 2022: UK tour dates, how to get tickets and when the British rock star will play in Glasgow

British singer Rod Stewart has announced his return to the stage for a world tour in 2022 – with a huge Glasgow show in store for Scottish fans – here’s what you need to know

By Liv McMahon
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:11 pm
Rod Stewart tour 2022: UK tour dates, how to get tickets and when the British rock star will play in Glasgow
Rod Stewart is embarking on an international tour ahead of the release of his 31st studio album, it has been announced.

The British rock star will be visiting several cities in the UK as part of the world tour next autumn to follow on from the success of his previous UK sellout tours.

With Stewart’s new album set to be released on November 12, the star will be making in a stop in Scotland next November to play at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro as part of the tour, set to delight fans with chart-topping classics alongside live tracks from his new, much-awaited album.

Here’s when Rod Stewart’s UK tour dates are, how to get tickets and what date he’ll be performing in Glasgow.

When is Rod Stewart’s Glasgow 2022 tour date?

Rod Stewart will be stopping at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro on Tuesday, November 29 next year for the third concert of his UK 2022 tour.

How can I get tickets for Rod Stewart’s 2022 tour?

Tickets for Rod Stewart’s UK tour will go on general sale to the public from 9am on Friday, October 29 at LiveNation.co.uk.

But fans can also gain access to early release tickets by pre-ordering The Tears of Hercules from Dig! by 12pm on Wednesday, October 27.

Rod Stewart’s UK 2022 tour dates in full

Wednesday 16 November 2022 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 22 November 2022 – London O2 Arena LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday 29 November 2022 - Glasgow Ovo Hydro

Tuesday 6 December 2022 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 9 December 2022 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 13 December 2022 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday 14 December 2022 - AO Arena Manchester

Saturday 17 December 17 2022 - Newcastle upon Tyne Utilita Arena

