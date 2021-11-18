The veteran rocker said the pair “still adore each other” but no longer talk.

The duo became embroiled in an argument in 2018 over comments Sir Rod made about his contemporary’s mammoth farewell tour, called the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Sir Rod, 76, said the tour “stinks of grabbing money”.

Sir Elton, 74, replied in his memoir Me, saying he would not accept a lecture on the “feral spirit of rock and roll from someone who’d spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”.

The pair reportedly called time on their quarrel, but Sir Rod said the chances of a collaboration remained low.

He told the PA news agency: “No chance. Scotland have got more chance of winning the World Cup than that ever happening. No, we don’t talk at all now. If we talk, we do it through the press.

Sir Rod Stewart released a new album, 'Tears of Hercules', earlier this month.

“I will say something and the press will pick up on it. He will say something and the press will pick up on it. But I don’t even think I have got his mobile number any more.”

Reflecting on their decades-long friendly rivalry, which began in the 70s, he added: “It went on for years and years and years. I think we still adore each other. I think we have just grown apart like lovers do sometimes.

“He has got his two boys and he doesn’t drink any more. That was almost like a bond in the old days. Not the two kids but (the drinking).

“He is living a clean life now. As I am, somewhat. I still like my drink every night.”

Sir Rod admitted his 1978 disco hit Da Ya Think I’m Sexy did not emerge from a true love of the genre, which was finding commercial success at the time.

The album The Tears Of Hercules by Sir Rod Stewart is out now.

