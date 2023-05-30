The Sheffield band have reunited (again) for a tour and will be playing Scotland in July.

Pulp will play Glasgow in July.

Many fans were disappointed to hear that Jarvis Cocker and company wouldn’t be playing their own gig north of the border, but can at least console themselves with a festival slot at TRNSMT being held at Glasgow Green.

Formed back in 1978, Pulp shot to fame as part of the Britpop movement with their fourth and fifth studio albums ‘His 'n' Hers’ and ‘Different Class’ in the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their song ‘Common People’ became one of the biggest anthems of the era, while a legendary Glastonbury headlining spot and frontman Jarvis Cocker’s infamous protest against Michael Jackson at the Brit Awards cemented their place in British popular culture.

The band have gone their separate ways more than once before, with Jarvis Cocker pursuing a career as a DJ and solo artist, but now they are back.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to TRNSMT.

When are Pulp playing Glasgow?

Pulp are headlining the first of three days of the TRNSMT festival on Friday, July 7.

The other two days are being headlined by The 1975 and Sam Fender.

What time will Pulp be playing at?

Gates to TRNSMT open at midday, with last entry at 9.30pm, and the event finishes at 11pm.

Exact stage times will be published on the TRNSMT mobile phone app closer to the time but expect Pulp to start their set between 8.30pm and 9pm.

The VIP area of the festival stays open until midnight.

When did they reunite?

Pulp originally broke up in 2002 but reformed for tours from 2011-2013 before splitting again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They confirmed their second reunion in October 2022, with a first set of live dates announced for Finsbury Park, TRNSMT, Latitude Festival and two homecoming shows at Sheffield Arena.

Who are the current members of Pulp?

The current band lineup includes four of the six members who featured during the height of the band’s fame in the 1990s – Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Mark Webber. On March 2, 2023, the band announced that bassist Steve Mackey had died at the age of 56.

Are there age restrictions?

No under 16s are allowed entry into the festival. A challenge 25 policy will be in operation at the event so if you want to buy alcohol it’s recommended you bring photo identification.

Who else is playing?

Pulp may be headlining, but fans will have the chance to see numerous other bands before they take the stage.

Also playing will be George Ezra, Niall Horan, Paul Heaton, The View, Joesef, Flo, Declan Welsh & The Decadent West, Cat Burns, Dean Lewis, Warmduscher, The Big Moon, Hot Milk and Hamish Hawk.

What’s the likely setlist?

Pulp have only played two concerts since reforming thusfar, with broadly similar setlist (one had an extra encore), so expect to hear the majority of the following songs which were played at Bridlington Spa.

1. I Spy

2. Disco 2000

3. Something Changed

4. Dishes

5. Pink Glove

6. Sorted for E's & Wizz

7. This Is Hardcore

8. Weeds

9. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

10. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

11. Do You Remember the First Time?

12. Babies

13. Sunrise

14. Like a Friend

15. Underwear

16. Common People

17. After You

18. Mis-Shapes