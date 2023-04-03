All Sections
Passover 2023: What is Passover, when is it, and how to say ‘Happy Passover’ in Hebrew

Passover is a week-long festival in the Jewish calendar that commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:54 BST
 Comment
Passover is a Jewish celebration which commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

Passover is one of the most important events in the Jewish calendar which is why families worldwide are preparing for it now as the holiday is not far away. It is celebrated over eight days and commences with Seder, a traditional ritual feast. During the celebration, Jews reflect on the story of Moses and how he led his people to freedom from slavery.

Here’s what you should know about the Jewish festival and how to wish someone a ‘Happy Passover’.

What is Passover?

Celebrations commence with Seder, a Jewish ceremonial meal which is enjoyed by families on the first night of the festival.
Passover - also known as Pesach - is a festival that dates back to 1300 BC which commemorates the liberation of Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. It acknowledges the leadership of Moses who emancipated his people and started a new age of Jewish freedom.

The event lasts for up to eight days and it starts with Seder, a traditional 15-step meal which symbolises the story behind Passover. The symbolic meal includes food like haroset and matza bread while families discuss the Haggadah which details the story of Exodus from Egypt.

When is Passover?

Like with Easter in Christianity or Ramadan in Islam, the date of Passover changes yearly. Passover begins on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nissan. That means that Passover 2023 will take place at sundown on Wednesday, April 5, and end by the evening of Thursday, April 13.

There are several ways to wish someone a 'Happy Passover' in Hebrew, one is "chag sameach" which just means "happy festival".

How to say ‘Happy Passover’ in Hebrew?

Similarly to Scottish Gaelic, the “ch” in Hebrew comes with a raspy noise that is produced from the back of the throat. That said, here are some greetings you can use to say Happy Passover:

Sameach Pesach (“sah-mey-akh pay-sock”) which means “happy passover”.

Chag Sameach (“khagh sah-mey-akh”) which means “happy festival”.

Remember that how the greetings are spoken and how they are written differ, for example we say “Sameach Pesach” but in writing it's “Pesach Sameach”.

