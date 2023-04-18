Here is the full Paramore UK set list played by the band at the Glasgow OVO Hydro last night, including set times, which covers were played and when they took the stage.

It had been four years since Hayley Williams and her band Paramore played the Glasgow venue – but their return to the stage was as triumphant as ever with the band blasting out song after song from their new album This Is Why alongside some of the biggest hits ever.

Supported by Rozi Plain and British indie heroes Bloc Party, the Tennessee band took the stage at 9pm in Glasgow and played for two full hours with a 21 song set.

The sold out Glasgow crowd were even treated to a special cover of a song by Scottish band Orange Juice as Williams took the stage for a special acoustic version of their song Rip It Up.

With four sold out shows still to come, Paramore fans across the country are gearing up for more (no pun intended) Paramore and will hope to see and hear their favourite tracks from smash hit albums such as Brand New Eyes and After Laughter.

Going to see Paramore tonight? Here’s how their set list looked at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on Monday night.

1 . You First The band opened with 'You First' from their latest album This Is Why after an atmospheric spoken word intro had welcomed them to the stage. Photo: Jason Kempin Photo Sales

2 . The News The second single from new album This Is Why, The News was next on the setlist. Photo: Marcus Ingram Photo Sales

3 . Playing God Paramore had the crowd in full sing along mode early on with one of their biggest hits, Playing God, from the album Brand New Eyes. Photo: AFP Contributor Photo Sales

4 . That's What You Get The band went back to their early days by playing That's What You Get from 2007's Riot! album. Photo: AFP Contributor Photo Sales