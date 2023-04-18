All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
Paramore were on top form at the Glasgow OVO Hydro last night Cr: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesParamore were on top form at the Glasgow OVO Hydro last night Cr: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Paramore were on top form at the Glasgow OVO Hydro last night Cr: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Paramore setlist 2023: The full 21 song setlist played by Hayley Williams and co. at triumphant Glasgow Hydro show

Here is the full Paramore UK set list played by the band at the Glasgow OVO Hydro last night, including set times, which covers were played and when they took the stage.

By Graham Falk
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST

It had been four years since Hayley Williams and her band Paramore played the Glasgow venue – but their return to the stage was as triumphant as ever with the band blasting out song after song from their new album This Is Why alongside some of the biggest hits ever.

Supported by Rozi Plain and British indie heroes Bloc Party, the Tennessee band took the stage at 9pm in Glasgow and played for two full hours with a 21 song set.

The sold out Glasgow crowd were even treated to a special cover of a song by Scottish band Orange Juice as Williams took the stage for a special acoustic version of their song Rip It Up.

With four sold out shows still to come, Paramore fans across the country are gearing up for more (no pun intended) Paramore and will hope to see and hear their favourite tracks from smash hit albums such as Brand New Eyes and After Laughter.

Going to see Paramore tonight? Here’s how their set list looked at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on Monday night.

The band opened with 'You First' from their latest album This Is Why after an atmospheric spoken word intro had welcomed them to the stage.

1. You First

The band opened with 'You First' from their latest album This Is Why after an atmospheric spoken word intro had welcomed them to the stage. Photo: Jason Kempin

Photo Sales
The second single from new album This Is Why, The News was next on the setlist.

2. The News

The second single from new album This Is Why, The News was next on the setlist. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Photo Sales
Paramore had the crowd in full sing along mode early on with one of their biggest hits, Playing God, from the album Brand New Eyes.

3. Playing God

Paramore had the crowd in full sing along mode early on with one of their biggest hits, Playing God, from the album Brand New Eyes. Photo: AFP Contributor

Photo Sales
The band went back to their early days by playing That's What You Get from 2007's Riot! album.

4. That's What You Get

The band went back to their early days by playing That's What You Get from 2007's Riot! album. Photo: AFP Contributor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6