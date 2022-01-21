Otherlands by FLY, one of Scotland’s largest music events, will take place on the grown of Scone Palace in August this year over six stages with the likes of Tom Misch, Honey Dijon and Bicep set to perform.

The music and arts festival will combine cutting-edge music, forward-thinking art, boutique glamping and bespoke talks from industry leaders in the idyllic setting of the Perthshire countryside.

Otherlands have also revealed that they are partnering with BBC Introducing who will be hosting their own stage. Their stage will boast a line-up stacked full of Scotland’s up and coming artists, from eclectic electronic to goth-glam and punk.

Otherlands music festival has announced the first wave of artists for their debut boutique three-day camping festival (Photo: Alex James-Aylin).

Tom Ketley, founder of Otherlands Music & Arts Festival, said: “We’re delighted to bring such an array of amazing artists to Scotland in what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable debut festival. There are so many unmissable acts still to be announced including a whole host of home-grown talent. To be able to do this at such an unique venue where Scotland’s Kings were once crowned is a true honour and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world.’’

Recently announced, the festival line-up includes euphoric era-defining duo from Belfast, Bicep, who will be bringing their acclaimed live show to Otherlands.

The two-time Brit Award nominees’ second album Isle’s was released last year to critical acclaim.

Joining them is one of the most sought after DJ & producers in electronic music, The xx: Jamie xx.

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Tom Misch will be bringing his own blend of R&B, jazz and soul to the festival. D

J, producer, activist and fashion icon Honey Dijon will also be performing and renowned French house virtuoso Folamour.

Ricardo Villalobos will also be joining the bill, as well as Alewya, DJ Seinfield, celebrated live DJ, producer and label boss Elkka, and Sherelle.

TSHA will also be lending her warm, feel-good sounds to the bill alongside Yung Singh, Hayley Zalassi and Seren Seo - with many more still to be announced.

The festival will take place between August 19 and August 21 this yeat with pre-sale tickets exclusive to newsletter subscribers on sale 10am Thursday January, 27 and General Release 10am Friday January 28.

