Described as ​'the UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema​', Adventure Cinema’s ​’Outdoor Cinema Experience at Dalkeith Country Park’​ ​will ​take place within the mansion grounds overlooking the River Esk from August 12 to 14, at 8pm each evening, opening on the Friday with West Side Story (12a)​.​ ​

Mamma Mia! (PG) will follow on the Saturday, with The Greatest Showman Sing-Along (PG) closing the season on the Sunday.

Steven Spielberg’s ​2021​ critically acclaimed adaptation of West Side Story​, the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name​,​​ kicks things off and stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Rita Moreno​.​

Celebrating 50 years of ABBA, it’s Mamma Mia! next. For anyone who has not seen it, the film tells the story of a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding​ in order to discover which ​one ​of them is ​her dad. The 2008 romantic comedy ​stars Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters​ and, of course, the hits of ABBA.

Finally, 2017's ​The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Keala Settle,​ was inspired by the story of PT Barnum's creation of Barnum's American Museum and the lives of its star attractions.​ ​​With popular songs like A Million Dreams​, ​Never Enough​, ​This Is Me​ and From Now On​ it certainly has a few sing-along anthems. ​

T​he season is ​one of more than 70 ​open-air events staged by Adventure Cinema at ​picturesque locations ​across the UK ​​ranging from medieval castles to country estates​ and their first to be staged in Scotland.

Dalkeith Country Park​ is just ​a few miles from ​Edinburgh and covers ​1,000 acres​ with entry for the Outdoor Cinema Experience ​via King's Gate​. Picnics are welcome and free on-site parking is available.

​Standard ​tickets cost £15.97 with VIP tickets (with popcorn and luxury deck chair in prime position) costing £22.58, both are available here ​

