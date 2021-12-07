Olivia Rodrigo Tour: Olivia Rodrigo UK and Glasgow tour dates and how to get tickets

18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress, who first came to fame through roles on the Disney Channel, including Paige Olvera on Bizaardvark.

Her debut single, driver’s license, topped global music charts, soon to be followed by two follow-up singles, deja vu and good 4 u.

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album was also a hit success around the globe.

The singer went on to be nominated for seven Grammy’s, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Her songs also proved highly popular on TikTok, with creators using the catchy lyrics about heartbreak widely across the platform.

Now, Olivia Rodrigo is embarking on her first global tour, with dates across the US, Europe, and the UK.

Here’s where she will be playing in Scotland and across the UK, as well as when and how you can get your hands on tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the Teen Vogue Summit 2021 at Goya Studios on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue.

Olivia Rodrigo UK tour dates in 2022

Following a series of dates across the US and Europe, including Ireland, Olivia Rodrigo will come to the UK for a series of dates, starting in Glasgow.

These include:

- O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, July 2nd

Olivia Rodrigo speaks onstage during the Teen Vogue Summit 2021 at Goya Studios on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue.

- O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, July 3rd

- O2 Academy Birmingha m, Birmingham, July 4th

- Eventim Apollo, London, July 6th

- Eventim Apollo, London, July 7th

How to buy tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s UK tour 2021

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s first major tour dates in the UK will go on sale at 9am on Friday December 7th.

O2 Priority Presale will also start then, lasting until 9am on Sunday December 9th.

You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster, but be sure to log on promptly at 9am in order to avoid disappointment.

Who is supporting Olivia Rodrigo on her UK tour?

For her UK dates, the singer has invited British singer-songwriter Baby Queen to support her throughout the tour.