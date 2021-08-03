National tour to spread climate crisis warnings revealed for Scotland's biggest puppet

Storm will be touring 11 locations across Scotland between August and October.

Scotland' s largest puppet, a “goddess of the sea” created in response to the climate crisis, will appear against the backdrop of some of the country’s most scenic destinations between the middle of August and the end of October.

Created by Symon Macintyre and Kim Bergsagel, two puppeteers at Edinburgh-based theatre company Vision Mechanics, Storm will be embarking on an 11-stop tour aimed at spreading a “message of environment care.”

Guided by eight puppeteers and weighing around 500 kilos, Storm is billed as “folklore made real.”

Vision Merchanics says the country-wide tour, which was originally planned for last summer but put off by the pandemic, is intended to “encourage us all to celebrate our seas, care for our coastlines and empower us all to put the environment first.”

Storm will reawaken in North Berwick on 15 August more than 18 months after making an initial appearance on the banks of the Clyde in Glasgow during the city’s Celtic Connections festival last year.

Other locations include Alloa, in Clackmannanshire, Anstruther, in Fife, Burghead, in Moray, Nairn, Oban, Dundee, Irvine, Wick, Dumfries and Edinburgh, for a finale event at the Royal Botanic Garden.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Glasgow to witness Storm’s debut, however plans to take her around the country in 2020 as part of a national celebration of Scotland’s coasts and waters were thwarted by the pandemic.

Storm made her first appearance in Glasgow during the city's Celtic Connections music festival. Picture: Jassy Earl

Audiences are being asked to pre-register in advance for for the dates on Storm's tour in order to ensure the safety of crowds at each location.

Mr Macintyre, artistic director of Vision Mechanics, said: “Like many of us, Storm has been resting at home since early 2020, lying in wait to begin her journey across Scotland.

“We’re delighted to be able to assist Storm in her journey to some of Scotland’s most beautiful coasts and waters.

"We believe strongly in her message of environmental care and are proud to be able to share it with people all across Scotland. From North Berwick, to Wick, to Dumfries - Storm is a striking vision to behold against the landscape of this beautiful country.”

Storm is said to be Scotland's biggest puppet. Picture: Jassy Earl

Kresanna Aigner, creative director of Findhorn Bay Arts in Moray, said: "We are delighted to be working with Vision Mechanics and local community groups in Burghead to bring this iconic, larger-than-life sea goddess to the town for what will be a highly memorable event."

Alex Williamson, chair of Nairn Book and Arts Festival, said: "Monumental, inspirational and unforgettable, Storm is sure to blow us all away when she lands in Nairn.

“It promises to be an amazing spectacle to bring the whole town together, the kind of event we've all been missing since the pandemic hit.”