Nominations for this year’s National Television Awards (NTA), celebrating the best annual performances from British TV shows and actors, have been revealed.
As always, the line-up is fiercely competitive – with a number of much-loved UK shows, actors and presenters going head to head in individual categories.
These include best Serial Drama, best Challenge Show and best Drama Performance.
Here's what you need to know about the NTA nominees, when the awards are and how to vote in 2021.
Who are the 2021 NTA nominees?
A whole host of British household names are in the running to receive an award at this year’s National Television Awards, with stars from Piers Morgan to Marcus Rashford featuring across a range of categories.
The beloved football star’s documentary, Feeding Britain's Children, is one of several documentary films competing in a new category for Authored Documentary.
It is joined by the hotly competitive categories of best Serial Drama, Returning Drama and TV Presenter.
Controversial Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has been tipped for the latter award alongside newcomer Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby.
Ant and Dec are also in the running for the TV Presenter award, hoping to scoop their 20th consecutive award in the category for their role at the heart of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
The celebrity challenge show is also in with a chance of winning The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at this year’s National Television Awards, but will have to fend off Taskmaster, The Graham Norton Show and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to win.
Scroll down to see the full list of National Television Award nominees for 2021.
Which Scots are in the running British TV awards?
Greenock-born Line of Duty star Martin Compston is up for an award at this year’s National Television Awards – competing against his fellow BBC crime show stars, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar in the Drama Performance category.
But Compston and the AC-12 team will be facing off against fellow Scot, David Tennant.
Tennant is in the running following his chilling performance as Fraserburgh-born serial killer and necrophile, Dennis Nilsen in ITV’s Des.
Also competing in the Drama Performance category is Years & Years star Olly Alexander for his lead performance in Channel 4 AIDS drama, It’s a Sin.
How do I vote in the National Television Awards?
Brits will be able to watch the awards live on ITV at 7.30pm on 9 September 2021 and can vote for their favourite star or show of choice up until 12pm on the 9 September.
To vote in this year’s National Television Awards, visit https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote
Full list of National Television Awards nominees
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Rob Burrow: My Year with MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
The Graham Norton Show
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
Challenge Show
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Great British Sewing Bee
The Great British Bake Off
Love Island
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley
Daytime
The Chase
Loose Women
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Drama Performance
Adrian Dunbar, Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty
David Tennant, Des Nilsen in Des
Martin Compston, DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty
Olly Alexander, Ritchie Tozer in It’s a Sin
Vicky McClure, DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty
Factual
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Newcomer
Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale
Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street
Olivia D'Lima as Paramedic Fenisha Khatri in Casualty
Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders
Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks
New Drama
Bridgerton
Des
It's A Sin
Normal People
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
The Crown
Line of Duty
Unforgotten
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks
Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders
Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street
Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Masked Singer
TV Presenter
Ant and Dec
Alison Hammond
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan
Quiz Show
Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel