Music review: Scottish Opera Orchestra, New Rotterdam Wharf, Glasgow

The Scottish Opera Orchestra PIC: Fraser Band

Scottish Opera Orchestra, New Rotterdam Wharf, Glasgow ***

Whereas Scottish Opera’s resplendent tented production of Candide opened last week in scorching summer party mode, this week’s Live at No 40 concert by the Scottish Opera Orchestra in the same venue had a distinctly autumnal feel to it. The heatwave gone, Glasgow’s thick, sunless early evening sky cast a dimmer hue within the vast temporary structure adjacent to the company’s production HQ, accompanied by a chilly prediction of summer’s looming end.

At least we had the latent heat of a New World-themed programme, and the unfaltering efficiency of Jamaican-born British conductor Andrew Gourlay to garner warmth and colour from music by Americans Samuel Barber and Aaron Copland, with Dvorak’s Symphony No 9 “From the New World” as an effusive conclusion.

The tent itself possesses unexpectedly acceptable acoustics, though inevitably any noise from outside is instantly shared. What a shame for soloist Lea Shaw to have her sequence of Copland’s four American Songs momentarily drowned by a Miss Saigon moment – a whirring helicopter hovering directly overhead.

Otherwise, and despite the orchestra’s tendency to over-egg some crescendos, Shaw’s delivery provided one of the programme’s most intimate and emotional highlights. Her recent roles for Scottish Opera – she’s one of the company’s current Emerging Artists – have shown the Colorado-born mezzo-soprano in prominent, promising light.

Holding her own here, front stage, in these charmingly characterful songs, she revealed a voice of engaging versatility, not least in the skittishness of “I bought me a cat”. Dispensing with the printed score, however, would have turned silver into gold.