Mind-reader known as the ‘Human Lie Detector’ to play 'astounding' show for Edinburgh dementia charity

Famous Scottish mind reader and psychological illusionist Drew McAdam comes to the Eric Liddell Centre, in Morningside, on November 17, where the impossible will become possible as he challenges, questions and plays with the perceptions of his audience in what promises to be an astonishing demonstration of his considerable mental skills.

All funds raised by the one off show will go to the Centre, a registered care charity specialising in the care of older people and dementia services, with the aim of supporting people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

John MacMillan, CEO of the Eric Liddell Centre says, “We feel very honored that Drew is giving us the opportunity to raise funds for our dementia Day Care and other caring services that we provide.

“Drew has entertained members of the royal family, international sports stars, astronauts and pop music icons along with movie and TV celebrities and I look forward with great pleasure to welcome him to the Centre. Barry Cryer, Buzz Aldrin, Trisha Goddard and Rory Bremner have all attended as part of his audience at his remarkable shows.

“Drew’s website contains testimonials from many of the famous people who he has entertained. These testimonials range from Uri Geller to Chris Tarrant who is quoted as saying “You’re a very, very scary man.”

The 66-year-old, who has performed as far afield as Africa, Russia and the Caribbean, was also a hit as The Interrogator on Channel 5’s Trisha Goddard Show and was a regular guest on STV’s The Hour. He was also the subject of the four-part BBC series School for Genius.

He says, “I take great delight in performing entertainment that happens in the heart and mind. It’s gentle, light-hearted, fun and intriguing. But the best part is allowing the audience to recapture a nostalgic sense of astonishment.

“I love that moment when the spectator experiences a childlike sense of wonder, and it shows on their face. It’s magic for grown ups.”

McAdam, who for a time was an Evening News reviewer, has also been honoured by Heriot-Watt Magic Society who named their annual award, the McAdam Award, after him.

The Eric Liddell Centre provides a person-centred day care service to 70 clients with a diagnosis of dementia every week by a dedicated team of highly qualified staff and experienced, skilled volunteers, which aims to reduce social isolation and promote independence.Founded in 1980, the centre was renamed in 1992 in memory of the 1924 Olympic 400m Olympic gold medallist, Eric Liddell, who was the central character of the highly successful film Chariots of Fire.

Tickets for the fund-raising event event cost £19.50 and include a pre-show buffet as well as a glass of wine or a soft drink. They can be purchased via Eventbrite, here.

