Marina tour: When is the artist formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds playing Edinburgh and how do I get tickets?

Welsh singer Marina recently announced a huge North American and European tour and Edinburgh will be her only Scottish date.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest post-Covid gig to be added to the entertainment calendar.

Who is Marina?

Formerly known as Marina and the Diamond, but now just known by her first name, Marina Diamondis originally came to prominence after coming second in the BBC’s Sound of 2010 poll behind Ellie Goulding.

Her debut album ‘The Family Jewels’ was a top 5 hit, featuring singles including ‘Hollywood’. ‘I Am Not A Robot’ and ‘Oh No’.

Since then she has released four further albums, including her new record ‘Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land’ which came out last week.

Is the new album any good?

Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land has received universal critical praise, rating 87/100 on review aggregator Metacritic.

Clash Music said the album was “a 10-track wonder that is a more mature and eclectic take on her gloriously femme and thundering electro-pop.”

What will the tour be like?

Marina is well-known for putting on spectacular shows with multiple costume changes, complex choreography and impressive light shows.

This will be her first visit to Scotland since touring her ‘Froot’ album in 2016.

When is she playing Edinburgh?

Marina will be playing the 3,000-capacity Corn Exchange on May 17, 2022.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18, at 10am but there are a number of presales.

Tickets are currently on sale to those signed up to Marina’s mailing list here.

Spotify members will then be able to grab an early ticket from Wednesday, June 16, at 10am on Ticketweb.

Tickets are priced at £36.45 for general admission, with a number of limited VIP tickets including early entry and exclusive merchandise priced at £128.95.

