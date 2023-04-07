The Coronation of King Charles III is set to take place in spring at Westminster Abbey, here’s what we know.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster.

King Charles will be crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, in just under a month’s time. He ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 2022.

This makes King Charles the oldest new monarch in British history when his coronation takes place - which is set occur almost exactly 70 years after his mother’s. Thousands are expected to attend the lavish ceremony but as the event draws closer rumours are spreading of certain people who will not be attending, such as Prince Harry.

Here’s when King Charles III’s coronation takes place, if it will be a bank holiday for the UK and what Prince Harry’s plans are.

When is King Charles Coronation 2023?

The Coronation of King Charles III will fall on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in England. The celebrations will follow on with a weekend of events like a concert at Windsor Castle.

Will the Coronation be a bank holiday?

The UK Government has confirmed that a bank holiday will be held in honour of the coronation of King Charles III. It will fall on Monday, May 8, following the ceremony on Saturday, 6 May, and it applies to all UK nations.

File photo dated 05/07/67 of crowns on display in the Upper Chamber of the Crown Jewel House at the Tower of London, showing the Imperial Crown of India (left), the crown made for Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in 1937, bearing the Koh-i-Noor, the Crown of Queen Mary, and the small crown of Queen Victoria. The controversial Koh-i-noor diamond will not feature in the coronation of the Queen Consort, with Camilla opting to reuse the crown it was once set in instead. The famous gem was first set in a cross at the front of Queen Mary's crown when it was worn at her coronation in 1911 but it was replaced by a replica in 1937 when the original was moved to the Queen Mother's crown for her and George VI's coronation.

Is Prince Harry going to the Coronation?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Megan, have had a strained relationship with the royal family following a host of accusations levied against them. This led many to question if the two, now living in California, would be invited at all.

However, Hello Magazine confirmed that a spokesperson for the pair said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

What will happen at the Coronation?

King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort will start off at Buckingham Palace and in a procession called ‘The King’s Procession’ will go to Westminster Abbey where they will be crowned in a service by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles will be asked if he shall govern the UK and the other Commonwealth nations lawfully and uphold Christianity.

