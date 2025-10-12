Keep dancing Ross Kemp - you're what Strictly Come Dancing is all about
TV presenter Ross King threw himself into character for Saturday night’s movie week theme while dressed as one of the iconic puppets from the classic TV series and film Thunderbirds.
And while he didn’t quite live up to the catchphrase “Thunderbirds are go” in receiving the weekend’s lowest score with 19 points for his paso doble, King clearly gave it his all.
Judge Shirley Ballas summed it up best, saying: “You gave 1,000 per cent of yourself … this week you can go home and be very proud of what you’ve achieved.”
King will be going home – permanently – after the judging panel unanimously chose to instead save pairing Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.
But with the BBC attracting criticism for choosing some celebrities with extensive dancing experience, King has every right to be proud of his efforts.
As a complete novice, he is exactly what the hit show should be all about – so Ross, keep dancing.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.