Behind Gucci the brand, the Gucci family founded a fashion empire that has been going strong since 1921.

Founded by Guccio Gucci, House of Gucci takes a look at the founder’s grandson and his wife.

Their relationship went through various twists and turns, ending in a dramatic tragedy.

Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures.

Here’s all you need to know about House of Gucci, including how closely the film stays to the real story and when you can see it in cinemas.

Be warned, however: some spoilers may be discussed below.

Is House of Gucci a true story?

The main characters of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, and Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, were absolutely real.

Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Lady Gaga attend the UK Premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures.

In fact, Patrizia Reggiani is still alive today, now aged 72.

The film is based on a non-fiction book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara G. Forden.

The book centres around Patrizia and Maurizio’s tumultuous marriage, and Maurizio’s subsequent murder.

Both were well-documented in the media, so there’s plenty of facts to work from.

However, it remains to be seen how much of the story will be fictionalised to make the film a success, or how close the writers have stayed to the real story.

Who is in the cast of House of Gucci?

As noted above, Star Wars star Adam Driver plays the male lead, joined by singer Lady Gaga.

The rest of the cast is similarly well-known, with stars like Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Pina Auriemma, Jared Leto as Paulo Gucci, and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.

Ridley Scott leads the cast as a director, well known for working on films like the Alien franchise, Hannibal, and more.

When does House of Gucci come out in the UK?

House of Gucci premiered in London’s Leicester Square on November 9th, but its general release date falls a few weeks later.

You can see House of Gucci in cinemas in the UK from November 26th.