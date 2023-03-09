Hogmanay chiefs warn alcohol advertising curbs will inflict “substantial damage" on Scottish cultural life

The organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have warned that a clampdown on alcohol advertising will put major events at risk of cancellation and inflict “substantial damage on the cultural life of Scotland.”

Unique Events and Assembly Festival, who have just taken over the new year celebrations, said proposed curbs published by the Scottish Government would lead to the cancellation of major events.

They believe that a possible blanket ban on sponsorship deals with drinks companies and advertising their brands at events or advertising with them will likey see them take money out of Scotland.

The companies have joined forces with a host of other leading event organisers to warn of “grave concerns about the impact on Scottish culture” of any restrictions.

Fireworks exploded over Edinburgh Castle as the city's Hogmanay festival returned. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

An open letter has been published days after Humza Yousaf, the favourite to replace Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister, pledged a rethink over a consultation launched in November by the government to tackle “one of the most pressing public health challenges that we face in Scotland.”

At the time, it said it wanted to reduce the appeal of alcohol to young people as well as the “trigggering effect” alcohol marketing can have on heavy drinkers and people with addiction problems.

The consultation added: “Restricting alcohol marketing will also support our ambition to change our troubled relationship with alcohol.”

Mr Yousaf admitted the government’s consultation had caused “some degree of concern” but insisted that it should “still push ahead with restrictions on alcohol advertising.”

The Pet Shop Boys headlined Edinburgh's recent Hogmanay festival.

The open letter, instigated by The List magazine, warns of significant “collateral damage” from any restrictions, including “less cultural activity, smaller audiences, events and festivals canceled, businesses closing, jobs lost and far-reaching reputational damage.”

It states: “This diminishing and weakening of Scotland’s cultural vibrancy and international image is a disturbing and alarming prospect.”

Unique Events, who produced the Hogmanay festival for more than 20 years, joined forces with Assembly Festival, the longest-running venue operator at the Fringe, to form a new consortium to successfully bid to produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay event. The two companies were then brought in at the eleventh hour to produce Edinburgh’s Christmas festival.

Other backers of the new campaign include Fringe promoter and producer Gilded Balloon, the Fringe by the Sea festival in North Berwick, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and the Summerhall arts centre in Edinburgh, as well as TRNSMT and Connect festival organisers, who have warned that restrictions will be "nothing short of disastrous" for the industry.

The group of event organisers have told public health minister Maree Todd, that “the desire for reform should not pull the rug out from under other important areas of national life.”

They added: “Income from display advertising, sponsorship and other forms of marketing by the drinks industry contribute significantly to the revenues required to put on shows, performances, events, gigs and festivals.

"Such income is part of the funding package upon which artistic and cultural venues, organisations, businesses, jobs, commissions, talent and creative opportunity depend. The loss of this income stream would have a significant and detrimental impact on our national cultural life, not just at home but also further afield.