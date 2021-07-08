Historic Leith railway arches to host Fringe play focusing on Hibs fans' cup final quest

Leith Arches will be playing host to the play 1902 - which follows a group of Hibs fans desperate to see their team win the Scottish Cup in 2016.

Nathan Scott Dunn’s debut play 1902, which is said to take an “access all areas approach to working-class life in Scotland,” is one of the first pieces of live theatre to be confirmed for this year’s festival.

Saltire Sky’s “pub theatre” show will take over the food and drink venue which operates in the Leith Arches, on Manderston Street.

Dunn said: “This tale of pride, woe, defeat and victory reaches out to anyone who has dared to dream.”

The old railway site is one of the more unusual venues to be confirmed for this year’s Fringe, which will also see shows performed on Silverknowes Beach, at Musselburgh Racecourse and in a new pop-up venue being created on the roof of a multi-storey car park overlooking Castle Terrace.

Other shows which have gone on sale include a run of shows at Planet Bar, Edinburgh’s longest-running gay bar, by an act billed as “the UK’s only dwarf drag queen.”

Jamie John, who will be performing show his Miss DQ Live show throughout the festival, said: “My inclusive performance this year will see a combined show of live vocals and a look at the story of my life, coming out as a gay man and the challenges I faced.

Saltire Sky's production 1902 will be staged at the Leitch Arches next month.

"From prejudice against my height, to the success of my life achievements and the adventures I have taken, I’ll be proving that you should never be afraid to be who you want to be.”

Meanwhile The Stand Comedy Club has confirmed it will be reopening its doors in August, with a revival of its flagship “best of Scottish” show the first to be confirmed. Frankie Boyle, Kevin Bridges, Fred MacAulay, Des Clarke, Arnold Brown, Gary Little, Raymond Mearns, Vladimir McTavish, Susan Morrison, Joe Heenan and David Kay have all appeared previously.