Skye outfit Niteworks, which hails from the Isle of Skye, is to bow out after final festival appearances

One of Scotland's ground-breaking Gaelic bands has announced it will disband – after playing many of the country's most iconic venues and events since the members first got together on the Isle of Skye.

Niteworks have announced they will call it a day after 16 years, following a final series of festival appearances next summer. Formed by four school friends on Skye, the group has cited growing family commitments for the decision.

Keyboard player Innes Strachan, piper Allan MacDonald, bass player Christopher Nicolson and drummer Ruairidh Graham combined their love of traditional music and language with electronic influences inspired by their experiences of Glasgow’s clubs while studying in the city to create their unique "Gaelictronica" sound.

Niteworks recorded and performed with many of Scotland’s leading Gaelic and Scots singers, including Ellen MacDonald, Julie Fowlis, Kathleen MacInnes, Eilidh Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh, Hannah Rarity, Beth Malcolm, Alasdair Whyte, Iain Morrison, Deirdre Graham and Laura Donnelly.

Attracting fans from both scenes, the band performed at the OVO Hydro, the Barrowland Ballroom, SWG3 and the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, appearing at events like Celtic Connections, Hebcelt, Belladrum, Knockengorroch and the Edinburgh International Festival. Niteworks has toured to France, Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Borneo.

The band performed at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations and created a bespoke soundtrack for its famous fireworks display, with a subsequent lockdown video project for the event attracting more than six million views on YouTube.

They also worked with the Scottish Government’s heritage agency Historic Environment Scotland on a short film showcasing the country’s coasts and waters, and their links with Gaelic and Scots culture.

Last year a BBC Alba documentary followed Niteworks during preparations for a sold-out gala concert with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in Glasgow and the making of their third album, which made the shortlist for the Scottish Album of the Year Award last year.

Two confirmed appearances at The Reeling and Skye Live festivals next summer will be among Niteworks’ final live shows.

A statement issued by the band said: “It’s with very heavy hearts that we announce 2024 will be Niteworks’ final year as a band. We started this band as teenagers as four school friends looking to make some music and have a bit of fun.

"In our wildest dreams we could never have imagined where it would take us and what we would achieve along the way – we’ve had an absolute blast. However, this has never been a full-time venture for us, and we’ve now reached a point in our lives where we have a few more responsibilities than when we started.

“We’ll be doing a small run of select shows in 2024 and we would love to see as many of you at them as possible, for one more dance. There are a huge amount of people to thank, but for now we’ll just say thank you to you, the fans. Without your incredible support, none of this would ever have been possible.”