Almost forty years after the original Ghostbusters was released, the supernatural comedy series is back with a new reboot.

The legacy of the classic movies is revived when a single mother and her two children move to a new town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When they uncover a curious vehicle and some old memorabilia, the two children realise that an older story is waiting to be uncovered, left over from when their grandfather battled ghosts in years gone by.

Here's when you can watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife in the cinema in the UK, as well as everything else you need to know about the upcoming film.

When does Ghostbusters: Afterlife come out in the UK?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes out in cinemas on Thursday November 18th in the UK.

It has a runtime of two hours and four minutes, following the trend of movies coming in at over two hours recently.

Who is in the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

The reboot of the popular franchise is complete with a range of high-profile stars.

The two child stars, Phoebe and Trevor, are played by Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Mckenna Grace.

Two children discover their grandfather's mysterious past in Ghostbuster's Afterlife. Photo: CTMG 2021.

They’re joined by Paul Rudd as Mr Groobersoon and Carrie Coon as mum Callie.

Trio Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are also returning to the series, having starred in the original two movies from the ‘80s together.

The star-filled cast is guided by Jason Reitman.

Mr Aykroyd also worked on the writing team, alongside Harold Ramis.

The iconic Ectomobile makes an appearance in the trailer for the upcoming movie. Photo: CTMG 2021.

What is Ghostbusters: Afterlife age rating in the UK?

According to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the UK age rating for the film is confirmed to be 12A.

The announcement came just a couple of weeks before the release date of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife connected to Ghostbusters (2016)?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a sequel to the Ghostbusters duology from the ‘80s, which included Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989).

The reboot ignores Ghostbusters (2016), which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon star in the latest addition to the Ghostbusters franchise. Photo: CTMG 2021.

Mr Reitman mentioned in interviews that he still found the 2016 film useful while developing Afterlife, stating that the Afterlife team wanted to write a film focusing on the bonds of family.