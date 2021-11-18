First new concert hall in Edinburgh for more than a century finally set to get green light

It is hoped the new Dunard Centre will open to the public in 2025.

Councillors are being urged to give the green light to scaled-backed plans for the £75 million project, which will create a 1000-capacity venue in the heart of the city's New Town, five years after it was first announced.

The biggest new cultural venture in Edinburgh since the Usher Hall in 1914, the Dunard Centre will be suitable for classical, pop, rock, jazz, world music and electronica concerts, as well as spoken word events.

The council said the project, which is hoped to get underway next year and be completed by 2025, would strengthen Edinburgh’s worldwide status as a “Festival City.”

The Dunard Centre will still have a 1000-capacity main auditorium despite having to be scaled back.

The venue - a new year-round home for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra which is expected to play a key role in the Edinburgh International Festival each summer - is being designed to ensure the sound quality and audience experience can rival the world’s best concert halls.

The height of the building had to be significantly reduced and a second performance space dropped from the project after a protracted campaign by the developers of the neighbouring St James Quarter over its potential impact on their scheme, particularly a luxury hotel which has yet to be finished.

The new venue is being built to the rear of Dundas House, the historic headquarters of the Royal Bank of Scotland on St Andrew Square.

The site of the venue, which is being designed by the leading British architect Sir David Chipperfield, is being effectively donated by the bank for the project, which the council has previously pledged £75 million in funding for.

The southern entrance to the new Dunard Centre.

A report for councillors said the new venue, which the UK and Scottish governments are funding to the tune of 10 million each, would “preserve and enhance” the character and appearance of the east end of the New Town and would not have a “detrimental impact” on any adjacent listed buildings.

It is hoped that the Dunard Centre will be open to the public every day, similar to the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, with the project including a cafe-bar with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Edinburgh International Festival director Fergus Linehan, who is also co-chair of the charitable trust created by philanthropist Carol Grigor to pursue the project, said the venue would be "a statement that Edinburgh is not content to relive past glories but is looking to a bright, innovative, and inclusive future."

Council officials say the new venue, which will be built between St Andrew Square and the new St James Quarter, will "set a new and exciting standard for the next 100 years" and create a "vital stimulus" for live music, musicians and audiences in the city.

The view of the north end of the Dunard Centre from St Andrew Square.

An official report for next week’s planning committee reveals that six alternative sites were considered for the project but none were “suitable, available or deliverable.”

The report states: “The site is adjacent to bars/restaurants and other cultural venues, which are essential for the new venue to function successfully.

“The site also benefits from excellent active travel and public transport links, with Waverley train station 400m walking distance, Edinburgh bus station 170m away and the tram stop 100m away on St Andrew Square. It is also close to public parking.

“The significant social, cultural and economic benefits of siting the development in this proposed location are a considerable material consideration. The wider community and cultural benefit are compelling and exceptional reasons for approving the proposals.”

Plans for the new concert hall, first announced in November 2016, were thrown into turmoil in August 2019 when it emerged that the cost of the project had soared by more than £30 million from the original estimates and the venue faced being held up by a legal wrangle.

The city council was forced to broker peace talks between Impact Scotland, the charitable trust behind te venue, and Nuveen Real Estate, developers of the St James Quarter, after an action was raised at the Court of Session over the way the project had previously been handled by the local authority.

Nuveen Real Estate insisted the concert hall’s “height, scale and mass” be reduced to ensure the new venue “integrates into the city's landscape”

New plans for the project emerged in September, including reducing the height of the building by around seven metres.

Councillors will meet to discuss the revised scheme on Wednesday.

Mr Linehan said: “The temptation in a ‘Festival City’ such as Edinburgh is to think only about the next music commission or the next new play so it’s particularly important to make time to consider the long-term wellbeing of the cultural life of the city.

"Scotland takes its music seriously. It punches above its weight globally in music more than any other art form. The Dunard Centre, a bespoke venue located in the heart of the city is a gift for the musicians and the music organisations of tomorrow.

"It is a statement that Edinburgh is not content to live on past glories but is looking to a bright, innovative, and inclusive future.”

Gavin Reid, chief executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, said: “Creativity and cultural engagement are central to re-imagining and re-invigorating the life, economy and well-being of our communities.

“In a city and a country famed around the world for its music-making, this ambitious project is a beacon of hope and renewal which seeks to engage people across all genres, all ages and all communities.