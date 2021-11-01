Fatal Attraction brings Coronation Street star to Edinbrugh in iconic ‘bunny boiler’ role

Kym Marsh plays ​Alex Forrest alongside ​Oliver Farnworth ​as ​her lover, Dan Gallagher​,​ and Susie Amy as his wife, Beth, in the stage production of Fatal Attraction in Edinburgh

In the ​play, based on the classic Paramount Pictures Corporation film​ of the same name, Marsh will play ​the iconic ​role of urbane sophisticate Alex Forrest​, made famous on screen by Glenn Close. She will star alongside ​fellow Corrie actor Oliver Farnworth ​as ​her lover, Dan Gallagher​,​ and Susie Amy ​of ​ITV’s Footballers’ Wives​ fame, who will play Gallagher's wife, Beth.

Director Loveday Ingram​,​ says​, "​I am excited to be working on this brilliant new stage adaptation of the iconic film Fatal Attraction.

​"​It’s a gripping, fast-paced psychological thriller that deals with complicated issues of consent, trust and responsibility. The play asks some difficult questions.

​"​Audiences today will no doubt respond differently to the ‘bunny boiler’ character Alex, made famous by Glen Close, and the debate it ignites today will be very different from 1988 as our awareness of mental health has progressed significantly. We have an exceptional cast, led by Kym Marsh, together with a first-class creative team, and set against the glamour and romance of Manhattan, the show promises to provide an evening of passion and debate.”

Tipped to be provocative and gripping in equal measures, Fatal Attraction is a tale of seduction and suspense that asks the question; what happens when desire becomes deadly?

Described as ​a ​'​grip-the-edge-of-your-seat thriller​'​ from the producers of the celebrated tours of Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight and Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train, Fatal Attraction is written by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, which in turn was adapted from his 1980 short film, Diversion​. This ​new production brings the 1987 Oscar-nominat​ed​ ​movie to the stage.

​In the production, Marsh, who ​scored ​two UK number one singles and a UK number one album​ before enjoying a 13 year stint in Corrie, will also be joined ​on stage by John Macaulay as Jimmy, Troy Glasgow as O’Rourke and Emma Laird Craig​, who will ​understudy Beth ​and Alex.

Fatal Attraction, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, February 1-5, www.capitaltheatres.com

