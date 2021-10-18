Eurovision Song Contest favourite replaces Three Degrees legend in White Christmas at Edinburgh Playhouse

Sally Ann Triplett

Broadway and West End star Triplett will replace Three Degrees' legend Sheila Ferguson as Martha Watson after the singer withdrew from the production.

White Christmas tells the story of veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as, fuelled by love, the all-singing, all-dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty and Judy to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show.

Their journey takes a misstep, and their rhythm is thrown off when they discover the lodge happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s old Army General and is in desperate need of their help.

A tale of love and friendship, White Christmas features the dazzling songs Blue Skies, Sisters, Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep, The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing, I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm and the most famous festive song of all, White Christmas.

Triplett is no stranger to musical theatre, her West End credits include Mamma Mia!, Chicago, Cats, Anything Goes, Guys and Dolls and Chess, while on Broadway she appeared in Finding Neverland and Sting’s The Last Ship.

The singer is also well known for representing the United Kingdom twice at the Eurovision Song Contest in the Eighties, first in 1980 with Prima Donna, who came third with Love Enough for Two and again in 1982 with duo Bardo and the song One Step Further.

She joins a cast led by Dan Burton, who reprises his role as Phil Davis, a part he played in this production of White Christmas at both London's Dominion Theatre and Leicester's Curve, Matthew Jeans as Bob Wallace, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes, Emily Langham as Judy Haynes and Duncan Smith as General Waverly.

A timeless romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages, White Christmas opens at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Tuesday, December 14, where it will play until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The cast is completed by Phillip Bertioli, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Freddie Clements, Meg Darcy, Adam Denman, Beth Devine, Kirsty Fuller, Ashton Harkness, Sam Holden, Matt Holland, Samuel John-Humphreys, Aoife Kenny, Ella Kemp, Joshua Lovell, Martin McCarthy, Ben Munday, Oliver Ramsdale, Kayleigh Thadani and Kraig Thornber.

