Organisers of events said to be worth more than £1 billion to the Scottish economy have joined forces to demand ministers ease a two metre social distancing rule said to have left “a world recognised Scottish success story stands on the brink.”

They claim long-running businesses will be forced into bankruptcy without “immediate” changes to the guidelines for cultural events, which are much stricter than for the hospitality sector.

Organisers say it is “beyond credibility” that the performers arts are seen as more of a risk to public health than pubs and restaurants under Scotland’s current restrictions.

They say decision-makers within the government seem to “oblivious” to anomalies with the current guidelines and the “precarious position” they have left the festivals just weeks before they are due to be staged.

They festivals there has been a betrayal of trust by the government’s insistence that tougher social distancing rules must be in place for cultural events.

They have told their their frustration over the current rules has been “intensified” by the handling of a controversial fanzone created on Glasgow Green for the European Football Championships.

Strict restrictions on social distancing and crowd capacities have been relaxed for the month-long event, which has been described as “low risk” by Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf.

The Royal Mile during Edinburgh's summer festivals season. Picture: Mihaela Bodlovic

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised that a delayed review of the distancing rules will be announced next week, but it is not known when any changes may take effect.

The joint statement has been backed by the organisers of the Edinburgh International Festival, the Fringe, and the city’s film, jazz, visual art, science, book, children’s and storytelling festivals.

The statement reads: "We watched and supported the hospitality sector as it fought a long hard battle to secure such one metre restrictions, trusting that the government would ensure such changes could then be fairly applied to cultural venues and events.

"However, that trust now seems misplaced and patience is running out with those who seem oblivious to both the anomalies in the current legislation and the precarious position of the festivals and their supply chain.

"It makes no sense to allow groups of people to eat and drink together and then have to separate to watch live cultural events – and our frustration has been intensified by the apparent special treatment applied to events surrounding the current European Football Championships.

"Our festivals, and creatives across the sector, are effectively prohibited from trading our way through to recovery, while hospitality and sports are now being supported to do so to the maximum safe extent.

"It’s beyond credibility that our covid-mitigated live events pose a greater risk to public health than the conditions the public is now experiencing in pubs, restaurants, shops and sporting and leisure.

"We’re not seeking special treatment but rather to be treated the same as others, especially the hospitality sector. It is our deep hope that someone at the centre of government will realise that what is required now is one clear set of rules for all.

"Livelihoods within the wider cultural sector are now at stake. Without immediate changes, it is clear that we will see the bankruptcy of many well established and much valued cultural companies and their support businesses, with the probable loss of more than 7000 jobs.

"A sector that has evolved over many decades into a world recognised Scottish success story stands on the brink.”

Festivals Edinburgh director Julia Amour said: "We’re very much aware that the delay in addressing this anomaly is too late for the summer season for some in the Scottish cultural sector.

"It's so important for this to be fixed as soon as possible as the festivals are the last chance of having a meaningful flagship offer up and running for August. It’s absolutely critical in keeping a creative pipeline going across Scotland.

“All of the discussions that the festivals have had so far with the government have required them to plan on the basis of two metre distancing.

"We were due to hear about a review of that restriction by 7 June and that didn’t happen. We’re now less than eight weeks away from these festivals opening.”

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “I just find it hard to believe that any of this is being driven by science any more.

"If you go into the body of a theatre you have to sit at two metre distancing, but if you go to the bar you can right across from somebody. There doesn’t seen to be any logic behind it.”Liz McAreavey, chief executive of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, said: “Edinburgh’s festivals are vital to the city’s economy, to the city’s global status, and they also contribute massively to the mental and emotional health and well-being of its citizens.

"This united plea for support and fairness has to be taken seriously by the Scottish Government, which must do all it can to aid the safe return of our cultural events in line with other sectors.”

Garry Clark, development manager at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Edinburgh businesses need all the help they can get this year and that means ensuring that the festivals can attract as many people as possible to the city.

"It’s ludicrous that events are currently subject to different social distancing rules than the hospitality sector and the sooner this is sorted out, the sooner our city and its hard-pressed businesses can benefit. The vaccine rollout goes on apace but getting rid of the two metre rule would be a real shot in the arm for our events sector and the city.”

Speaking at her latest Covid briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “

