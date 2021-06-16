Edinburgh International Festival cancels free opening event in Botanics over quarantine rules

Compagnie Carabosse were previously brought to Edinburgh for the city's Hogmanay celebrations. Picture: Ian Rutherford

The plug has been pulled on the three-day Night Light event, which was due to attract thousands of festivalgoers to the Royal Botanic Garden, only a fortnight after it was announced.

A group of French artists who were working on the event have been unable to travel to the city to carry out essential planning for the event, which leading Scottish traditional musicians were also due to work on. France is currently on the UK Government's amber list for quarantine restrictions.

Compagnie Carabosse, who previously worked on Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, were due to create a series of bespoke fire sculptures for a large-scale fire walk.

Musician Su-a Lee helped launch this year's EIF programme at the Royal Botanic Garden. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

The EIF launched its 2021 programme at the attraction to tie in with the opening event, which was due to be bankrolled by Scottish Government agency EventScotland and financial giants Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The EIF’s official programme said of the event: “We celebrate the opening of the 2021 Edinburgh International Festival with a night walk that engages all the senses: the warmth, sound and scent of fire collide with crisp sea air and an engrossing backdrop of traditional Scottish music.

"French artistic collective Compagnie Carabosse paint with a palette of fire, illuminating our Festival City’s Botanic Gardens with a bespoke creation for visitors to explore. This welcome back to the Festival is in time with a live soundtrack of tunes from Scotland and beyond, exploring a rich history of cultural exchange.”

The Botanics is one of several outdoor spaces lined up for this year’s festival, as part of a strategy to ensure the event does not fall victim to Covid restrictions.

Three temporary venues are being created at Edinburgh Park, Edinburgh University’s Old College Quad and Edinburgh Academy Junior School’s playing fields.

An official announcement from the festival said: “Regretfully we have had to cancel the Night Light event scheduled for 6-8 August.

“Without the previously available artists travel exemption from quarantine, it is not logistically feasible for the Carabosse creative team to travel from France to Edinburgh to undertake the necessary preparatory work, which needs to be completed seven weeks before the event itself.“All other events are unaffected by this cancellation and will go ahead as planned.”

EventScotland chief executive Paul Bush said: "Since its inception in 2015, the opening event of the Edinburgh International Festival has captured the imagination of festival goers and opened it up to a whole new audience. Despite the best efforts of all involved, it is regrettable the festival is having to cancel this year's Night Light.

"While this will be disappointing to all those who enjoy this event and its role in signalling the start of Edinburgh's August festivals, the wide selection of events across the festival's programme remain unaffected and will reinforce Scotland's reputation as the perfect stage for events."

Simon Bailey, global head of brand management at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said:“As title sponsor of the opening event, we are clearly disappointed, but supportive of the decision to cancel this year’s event due to unprecedented circumstances.

“We will work with the Edinburgh International Festival to explore other possible ways to support the festival to be as inclusive and far reaching as possible.”

