Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Leading venues announce hundreds of new shows

Shows inspired by David Attenborough documentaries, the experriences of a Holocaust survivor, Star Wars creator George Lucas and a Hans Christian Anderson fairytale will all be staged at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

Handspring Puppet Company will be staging an adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel Life & Times of Michael K at this year's Fringe.

The complete works of Terry Pratchett and Oscar Life will be brought to life on stage, along with the action blockbuster Die Hard and the cult TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Assembly, Gilded Balloon, Underbelly, Pleasance and The Stand have revealed hundreds of new productions confirmed for this year's Fringe programme ahead of its official launch in June.

TV presenter Gail Porter will be turning her hand to stand-up comedy at the Assembly Rooms, while former Emmerdale actress will be turning her own experiences of going "off the rails" into the Pleasance show Rita Lynn.

Afrique en Cirque will be among the acts appearing in Assembly's programme at this year's Fringe.

Gilded Balloon’s line-up includes the sci-fi horror musical Dracula in Space, Yippee Ki Yay, which retells the Bruce Willis festive thriller Die Hard, Attenborough and his Animals, Clownfish Theatre’s clowning and physical theatre show bringing the world’s great creatures to life.

The Pleasance programme includes Richard Clements’ play How to Bury a Dead Mule, which is based on his grandfather’s experiences of the Second World War, while Wiesenthal will recall the life of Simon Wiesenthal the Jewish-Austrian survivor of the Nazi death camps, who dedicated the rest of his life to bringing documenting the Holocaust and hunting down the perpetrators.

Emmy-winning American actress Dorothy Lyman's Pleasance show Violet and Me will explore the progression of gender equality since the 1950s. Lilly Burton’s comedy-cabaret show All Aboard! At Termination Station is billed as a “bracing, booming and brash autobiographical tale about abortion.”

Comics at the Pleasance include Smack the Pony star Fiona Allen, who will make her Fringe debut in On The Run, Late Night Mash presenter Rachel Parris, Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson and Love Actually star Lulu Popplewell.

Comedian Connor Ratliff's George Lucas Talk Show will be at this year's Fringe.

Assembly’s programme includes Afrique en Cirque, a spectacular show inspired by daily life in Guinea, Australian circus troupe Yuck and a season of Korean work, including Kokoon, which will bring together K-pop and K-comedy.

Also at Assembly, the Handspring Puppet Company, which was behind the shows War Horse and Little Amal, will launch an adaptation of South African writer JM Coetzee’s novel Life & Times of Michael K. The complete works of Oscar Wilde will be explored in Oscar at the Crown, which is billed as “an immersive nightclub musical detailing one of history’s most flamboyant figures.”

Gail Porter will feature in Assembly’s comedy line-up, alongside the likes of Frankie Boyle, Ed Byrne, David O’Doherty, Reginald D. Hunter, Susie McCabe and Rueben Kaye. American comedian Connor Ratliff will be bringing his George Lucas Talk Show, in which he appears as the creator of the Star Wars franchise.

Comedy stars in Underbelly’s programme include Sooz Kempner, who has just been announced as the star of Doctor Who spin-off Doom’s Day, which will feature in comic, audio, novel and video game formats.

Underbelly’s Circus Hub line-up includes a new show from Australian acrobats Circa, Peepshow (Club Remix), which will feature a live DJ, and Sophie’s Surprise 29th, which is billed as “a nostalgic house party you’ll never forget.”

Hit shows returning this year include the true crime murder mystery musical Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, which has been snapped up by Underbelly, Scotsman Fringe First winner The Beatles Were A Boyband, which is back at the Gilded Balloon, Trainspotting Live, which is returning to the Pleasance’s venue at the EICC, and Captivate Theatre’s production of Sunshine on Leith, which has relocated to the Assembly Rooms.

The Stand has revealed that Stewart Lee, Bridget Christie, Paul Sinha, Robin Ince, Tom Stade, Seymour Mace, Liam Farrelly and Seann Walsh will be in its line-up for this year.

The politics strand at The Stand will include appearances from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Broadcaster Iain Dale’s guests at the EICC will include former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, as well as Scottish political pundits Brian Taylor and John Curtice.

More Fringe shows are expected to be announced later this week, with another batch of shows due to go on sale in early May ahead of the official Fringe programme launch on 8 June.

Katy Koren and Karen Koren, Gilded Balloon’s artistic directors, said: “We are delighted to be able to add more shows to our programme, with even more still to come.

"We’re incredibly proud to work with some tremendous international and local shows, artists and companies to present their work at such an important festival for Scotland and the world.

"We are working hard to ensure this year’s Fringe is the best it possibly can be for all involved and we are excited to support all who work with us to flourish this summer.”

Assembly founder William Burdett-Coutts said: “We look forward to welcoming the world to Edinburgh this August for the largest celebration of human creativity and artistic endeavour.

"Our programme is an intoxicating collection of shows for audiences to enjoy, with over 100 shows from 15 different countries so far, with more to be announced in the coming months.”

Underbelly directors Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said: “Underbelly was born at the Fringe 24 years ago and we’re so excited to return home for another year with a line-up of exceptional shows.

"We’re looking forward to inspiring audiences this summer and once again working collaboratively with leading international companies.”