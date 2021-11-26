Edinburgh’s Christmas markets closed on Friday afternoon as a result of the high winds caused by Storm Arwen.

Edinburgh’s Christmas announced at around 2pm on Friday that festive events and activities on East Princes Street Gardens, West Princes Street Gardens and George Street had to close at 3pm as a result of the high winds caused by Storm Arwen.

The closure meant that rides, Santa’s Grotto, Ice Skating and markets were no longer available to the public on Friday.

It comes as The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for the East Coast of Scotland from amber to red.

An Edinburgh’s Christmas spokesperson said: “Edinburgh's Christmas will close from 3pm today due to the inclement weather currently being experienced in the area.

“All rides, Santa’s Grotto, Ice Skating and markets will close in East Princes Street Gardens, West Princes Street Gardens, and George Street.”

It is not yet clear how long this closure will remain in place, however, the red weather warning is in place across the east coast of Scotland including the Capital until 2am on Saturday morning.

Edinburgh’s Christmas has set up a blog to keep members of the public up to date with the latest decisions made as a result of the weather.

It will be regularly updated to reflect the status of rides and attractions at Edinburgh’s Christmas as a result of inclement weather.

An Edinburgh’s Christmas spokesperson added: “Please note, weather conditions change quickly and although every effort is made to ensure this page is accurate and up-to-date there will be a time delay between closer/opening of rides and this page being updated.”

