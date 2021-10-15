The pop superstar, 33, described the period following her most recent album in 2015 as the most turbulent in her life.

It saw her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019 and spark a new romance with US sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele said 30, the album she will release in November, was her attempt at explaining her divorce to eight-year-old son Angelo.

Easy On Me sees the singer apparently directly addressing her ex-husband and son while explaining why she left her marriage.

The video, shot in black-and-white, features Adele taking a last look around an empty house before picking up her suitcase, putting on sunglasses and leaving.

She climbs into her car and drives off, passing a “sold” sign outside what was her family home.

“Go easy on me, baby,” Adele sings over a piano as she drives past a newly married couple.

Adele has released comeback single Easy On Me, her first track in six years, which is taken from her upcoming album, 30.

“I was still a child, didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me, I had no time to choose what I chose to do.”

The video, shot in Quebec was filmed at the same house as the music video for Adele’s 2015 smash hit Hello.

Adele’s 30 is one of the most eagerly awaited releases in recent years and saw a global marketing campaign, including “30” being projected onto Edinburgh Castle.