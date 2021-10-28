Duran Duran Anniversary: Where Duran Duran members are now and where did the name Duran Duran come from

It’s been forty years since the release of Duran Duran’s first eponymous album in 1981.

To celebrate their anniversary, the band are back with a brand-new album, Future Past, which is already giving Sir Elton John, Billy Ray Clyro, and Lana del Ray a run for their money in the charts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Future Past released on Friday October 22nd and is the first album from Duran Duran in six years.

Duran Duran are back with their first album in six years to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of their first album.

The band members have also hinted at plans for a biopic film focusing on the story of Duran Duran, similar to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek, or Sir Elton’s Rocketman.

Here’s a look at where Duran Duran are now, including who makes up the current line-up and where the band name came from.

Who are the members of Duran Duran?

The original line-up was Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, and Andy Taylor.

However, the line-up of Duran Duran has changed a few times over the past few decades, with the departure of Roger Taylor and Andy Taylor in 1986 and the band’s 20-year hiatus after the Live Aid concert.

Two American musicians have joined the band for short stints, with former Missing Persons guitarist Warren Cuccurullo playing from 1989 to 2001 and drummer Sterling Campbell appearing from 1989 to 1991.

Guitarist Dominic Brown also worked with the band as a session player and touring member after Andy Taylor’s 2006 departure from Duran Duran.

The original line-up reunited for the first time for fifteen years in 2006, with all five original members together once more.

Today, the band members include Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor.

How old are Duran Duran?

Duran Duran first formed in 1978, making the band as a whole 43 years old.

When it comes to the current members, Simon Le Bon is 63 years old.

Nick Rhodes is 59, and both John Taylor and Roger Taylor are 61 years old.

Where did the name Duran Duran come from?

The band named their very first album after themselves, but where did the inspiration come from in the first place?

According to their website, the band took their name from Roger Vadim's 1960's cult sci-fi classic film, Barbarella, starring Jane Fonda.

In it, there was a character called Duran Duran, played by Milo O'Shea.

It’s thought that they chose this film because of their roots in Birmingham’s nightclub scene.

When Duran Duran first formed in 1978, they became the resident band at Birmingham's Rum Runner nightclub.

There were many other nightclubs nearby, with the most significant one being Barbarella's, so the name might have prompted them to look into the film for inspiration for the band’s name.